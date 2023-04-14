Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The annual spring show and sale of store cattle at Lerwick was won by the Budge family from Bigton, with a 422kg Charolais cross bullock which sold for £1,385.

Shetland Livestock Marketing Group, in conjunction with Aberdeen and Northern Marts, sold 107 head of cattle and 813 sheep.

All classes of cattle were well bid for with stores averaging 268p per kilo across the board, up 40p to 50p on the year.

In the sheep, old season lambs topped at £131 for Suffolks from Messrs Scott, Annsville, and ewes topped at £178 for a Texel from Messrs Laurenson, Solnabraberake, Wethersta.

Rams peaked at £150 for a Texel from Messrs Laurenson, Susetter, Voe.