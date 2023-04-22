Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 260 pedigree bulls from breeders from throughout the UK will descend on Stirling Agricultural Centre for the annual multi-breed Stirling Bull Sales.

The two-day event, conducted by the team at United Auctions, will take place on Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1.

In total, 37 Simmental bulls, 60 Limousin bulls, 15 Salers bulls, 32 Aberdeen-Angus bulls and 10 Beef Shorthorn bulls are destined for the show and sale, alongside two Aberdeen-Angus heifers.

Success at Stirling Bull Sales

United Auctions is also hosting the final part of the dispersal of the autumn calving Dunsyre Beef Shorthorn herd from Lanarkshire-based Carey Coombs, Weston, Dunsyre, Carnwath.

Founded in 1984, the herd has achieved championship success at Stirling Bull Sales and will see 34 Beef Shorthorn females with 27 calves at foot up for sale on the Monday.

The popular Sunday judging will be held for the Charolais, Simmental, Limousin and Aberdeen-Angus breeds, while the pre-sale shows of Salers and Beef Shorthorns will take place on the Monday morning.

All sales will take place on Monday.

A strong line-up of judges is forward for the event including three young breeders from Angus, the central belt and Dumfriesshire.

John Roberts, group sales director of United Auctions, said: “We’re looking forward to an excellent show of quality bulls with genetics that will appeal to pedigree and commercial breeders alike.”

Last year, the multi-breed show and sale saw the Charolais breed attracted three of the top four prices and the lead average.

Sale leader

Sale leader at 14,000gns and producing a new centre record for the May fixture, was Glenericht Robert, from Allen Drysdale and family of Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie.

Aberdeen-Angus bulls sold to 7,000gns from Alistair and Graeme Fraser, Idvies, with Limousins to 9,500gns from Andrew Burnett, Spittalton, and Simmentals to 8,800gns from the Stronachs at Islavale, Keith.

Meanwhile, Salers sold to 8,000gns from Murray Lyle, Mid Cambushinnie, and Beef Shorthorns peaked at 6,000gns from Thistledown Cowford, Perth.

Judges

Charolais: Louise McArthur, Cretlevane, Balfron, Glasgow. Simmental: Gary Wright, Lagavaich, Glenlivet, Ballindalloch. Limousin: Henry Fieldson, 15 High Street, Corringham, Gainsborough. Salers: Andrew Sleigh, Newseat of Tolquhon, Tarves. Aberdeen-Angus: Andrew Adam, Newhouse of Glamis, Glamis, Forfar. Beef Shorthorn: John McCulloch, Yard Cottage, Auchengibbert Farm, Crocketford, Dumfries

Programme of events

Friday April 28 – 5pm: Yard opens.

Saturday April 29 – 1pm: Inspection of Charolais bulls. 2.30pm: Inspection of Simmental bulls.

Sunday April 30 – 8.30am: Inspection of Limousin bulls. 9.30am: Show of Charolais bulls. 10.00am: Inspection of Aberdeen-Angus bulls. 11.15am: Show of Simmental bulls. 12.30pm: Show of Limousin bulls. 2.00pm: Inspection of Salers bulls, followed by Beef Shorthorn bulls. 2.30pm: Show of Aberdeen-Angus bulls

Monday May 1 – 10.30am: Show of Salers bulls. 10.30am: Sale of Charolais bulls (51). 11.00am: Show of Beef Shorthorn bulls. 11.45am: Sale of Simmental bulls (37), Limousin bulls (60), Salers bulls (15), Aberdeen-Angus bulls (32) & Aberdeen-Angus heifers (2), Beef Shorthorn bulls (10) & Dunsyre dispersal (34 + 27 calves at foot)