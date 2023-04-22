Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round

United Auctions will welcome five breeds of bulls to its Stirling headquarters.

By Katrina Macarthur
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.

More than 260 pedigree bulls from breeders from throughout the UK will descend on Stirling Agricultural Centre for the annual multi-breed Stirling Bull Sales.

The two-day event, conducted by the team at United Auctions, will take place on Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1.

In total, 37 Simmental bulls, 60 Limousin bulls, 15 Salers bulls, 32 Aberdeen-Angus bulls and 10 Beef Shorthorn bulls are destined for the show and sale, alongside two Aberdeen-Angus heifers.

Success at Stirling Bull Sales

United Auctions is also hosting the final part of the dispersal of the autumn calving Dunsyre Beef Shorthorn herd from Lanarkshire-based Carey Coombs, Weston, Dunsyre, Carnwath.

Founded in 1984, the herd has achieved championship success at Stirling Bull Sales and will see 34 Beef Shorthorn females with 27 calves at foot up for sale on the Monday.

The popular Sunday judging will be held for the Charolais, Simmental, Limousin and Aberdeen-Angus breeds, while the pre-sale shows of Salers and Beef Shorthorns will take place on the Monday morning.

All sales will take place on Monday.

Llyr Hughes has his final walk round before picking his class champion at Stirling Bull Sales in February.

A strong line-up of judges is forward for the event including three young breeders from Angus, the central belt and Dumfriesshire.

John Roberts, group sales director of United Auctions, said: “We’re looking forward to an excellent show of quality bulls with genetics that will appeal to pedigree and commercial breeders alike.”

Last year, the multi-breed show and sale saw the Charolais breed attracted three of the top four prices and the lead average.

Sale leader

Sale leader at 14,000gns and producing a new centre record for the May fixture, was Glenericht Robert, from Allen Drysdale and family of Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie.

Aberdeen-Angus bulls sold to 7,000gns from Alistair and Graeme Fraser, Idvies, with Limousins to 9,500gns from Andrew Burnett, Spittalton, and Simmentals to 8,800gns from the Stronachs at Islavale, Keith.

Meanwhile, Salers sold to 8,000gns from Murray Lyle, Mid Cambushinnie, and Beef Shorthorns peaked at 6,000gns from Thistledown Cowford, Perth.

Judges

Charolais: Louise McArthur, Cretlevane, Balfron, Glasgow. Simmental: Gary Wright, Lagavaich, Glenlivet, Ballindalloch. Limousin: Henry Fieldson, 15 High Street, Corringham, Gainsborough. Salers: Andrew Sleigh, Newseat of Tolquhon, Tarves. Aberdeen-Angus: Andrew Adam, Newhouse of Glamis, Glamis, Forfar. Beef Shorthorn: John McCulloch, Yard Cottage, Auchengibbert Farm, Crocketford, Dumfries

Programme of events

Friday April 28 – 5pm: Yard opens.

Saturday April 29 – 1pm: Inspection of Charolais bulls. 2.30pm: Inspection of Simmental bulls.

Sunday April 30 – 8.30am: Inspection of Limousin bulls. 9.30am: Show of Charolais bulls. 10.00am: Inspection of Aberdeen-Angus bulls. 11.15am: Show of Simmental bulls. 12.30pm: Show of Limousin bulls. 2.00pm: Inspection of Salers bulls, followed by Beef Shorthorn bulls. 2.30pm: Show of Aberdeen-Angus bulls

Monday May 1 – 10.30am: Show of Salers bulls. 10.30am: Sale of Charolais bulls (51). 11.00am: Show of Beef Shorthorn bulls. 11.45am: Sale of Simmental bulls (37), Limousin bulls (60), Salers bulls (15), Aberdeen-Angus bulls (32) & Aberdeen-Angus heifers (2), Beef Shorthorn bulls (10) & Dunsyre dispersal (34 + 27 calves at foot)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Stewart Stronach will judge the Simmentals at the Balmoral Show in May.
Scottish breeders bound for judging rings at Balmoral
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year
The machinery firm has offered new opportunities for the next generation.
John Deere offers opportunity for next generation
Major supermarkets have slashed the price of milk sold on their shelves.
NFUS calls on meeting with supermarkets bosses
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. farming story announcing John Davidson as NFU chief executive Picture shows; NFUS president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson. N.A. Supplied by NFU Scotland/Stewart Attwood/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Meet the new chief executive of NFU Scotland
Willie Purdon from Stravenhouse judged the Young Farmers' overwintering.
Strong show forward at UA Stirling
GPS on John Deere tractor.
NFU Mutual reveals Agricultural GPS theft statistics
Record prices are being achieved at UK livestock marts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Livestock values continue to march on
The Nairn 2019 champion of champions from the Sharp brothers. Image: Anne MacPherson
Nairn Show set to welcome Scottish Zwartbles breeders

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
George Mitchell: Putin's departure is only a matter of time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented