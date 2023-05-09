RSABI fitness ambassadors highlight importance of exercise

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young farming couple from the south-west are helping to inspire farmers, crofters and others working in the industry about the benefits of keeping fit.

Jacalyn Dunlop from Ayrshire and Grant Neilson, who works part-time on the family farm near East Kilbride, run their own fitness business G&J Coaching.

They have also volunteered their services to help agricultural charity RSABI, promote the benefits of exercise to mental and physical health.

The duo came first and third in their respective categories in the 2022 Britain’s Fittest Farmer competition.

In a series of videos filmed for RSABI, the pair share their top tips, including how farmers can find time to keep fit and healthy and build looking after themselves into a non-negotiable part of their daily routines.

After the pair started training together, the mutual motivation and accountability they offered each other helped drive their fitness careers and has seen them both now become personal trainers.

The rural charity has supported Britain’s Fittest Farmer for several years and entries are now open for the 2023 competition.

Farmers of all ages are invited to take part in one of three qualifiers throughout the UK including a new event for this year taking place at the Royal Highland Show on Sunday June 25.

“We originally entered the competition on a bit of a whim and didn’t know what to expect from it as it was the first time either of us had entered,” said Jacalyn.

“The community the event brings together is incredible with a big focus on the importance of promoting fitness in farming. And the event really opens the floor to conversations around mental health.”

Before turning to fitness, Grant was struggling with his mental health after sustaining an injury playing rugby, leaving him unable to continue doing the sport he loved.

He started training in the gym and working out to fill the void and found it was a release.

“I think when people start to look at the wider benefits of fitness – which for me personally would be strength and mental health benefits, rather than just as a way to lose weight – it becomes less of a chore and more of a choice which is when you can start to see the true value of it,” added Jacalyn.

“Many farmers find themselves sitting in a cycle of eat, sleep, farm repeat but it’s so important to create a bit of space between you and the farm – go for a walk, run, cycle, do an online workout, use the space and resources around you to work fitness into your every-day life.”