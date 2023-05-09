Exceptional energy efficient home on the market in Udny Green for £640,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Exceptional energy efficient home on the market in Udny Green for £640,000

Built in 2019, this ultra modern countryside home is seriously impressive.

By Rosemary Lowne
The grass is certainly greener at this striking home in Udny Green. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
The grass is certainly greener at this striking home in Udny Green. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Brimming with positive energy, Cairnrowan is an exceptional eco-friendly family home complete with panoramic countryside views, elegant open plan living spaces and a resplendent rural yet central location.

Designed by Euan Macalister and his wife Lynsey and built by Cairnrowan Custom Homes, the detached four-bedroom home in Udny Green has been the perfect place to bring up their two sons Tom, 12, and nine-year-old Adam.

Creating a home that was energy efficient was also very important to the family as the property boasts solar panels and an air source heat pump.

“Designing the home ourselves allowed us to get all the features we wanted as well as a house that worked perfectly for our family,” says Euan.

“We couldn’t find anywhere else with such great views and also a central location for Aberdeen, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, Ellon and the local schools our boys go to.”

Ooing style and sophistication, this chic countryside home ticks all the right boxes. Image supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Designed from scratch

After four years, the couple have reluctantly put their incredible new build on the market as they move back to Lynsey’s hometown.

Although sad to be leaving what they describe as their forever home, the couple are happy in the knowledge that it will bring joy to new owners whether it’s families, professionals or retired couples looking for amazing views and lots of garden space.

“I think this property would suit so many people,” says Euan.

“Families similar to ours, professional couples who want space to socialise and work from home, retired couples looking for lots of views and garden space.

“And although it’s in pristine condition and ready to walk into, there are still so many opportunities for people to make their mark on it.”

Relax in style in this incredible open plan living space. Image supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Incredible views

Supremely stylish from the outside, the interior is equally as immaculate as the home opens up with a magnificent hallway fitted with polished concrete flooring, fresh and crisp neutral decor offset by a feature drystone gable wall together with wall-to-wall built-in storage with sliding oak doors.

Flooded with natural light from well-placed windows which open to the back garden, the open plan kitchen, diner and lounge is ideal for sophisticated soirees.

“For Lynsey’s 40th we had over 100 people attend and we hired a pizza van,” says Euan.

“The open plan kitchen/family area is such a social space so we opened up the patio doors from here to add a little marquee.”

Cooking up a storm is an elegant affair in the immaculate kitchen. Image supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Relax in style

With sleek dark grey gloss units, co-ordinating quartz work surfaces and attractive splash back tiling together with a central island and a range of integrated appliances, the kitchen has all the right ingredients.

On open plan to the kitchen is the beautiful lounge/diner with a wood burning stove and lovely views overlooking the back of the home.

Also on the ground floor is a fantastic fully tiled bathroom with walk-in shower and elegant free-standing bath as well as a double bedroom, a spacious utility room, a boot room and a home office.

There’s plenty of space to accommodate hobbies at Cairnruach. Image supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Spa like bathroom

Upstairs, there is a bright and spacious landing which leads to the dreamy master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite shower room.

In addition, there are two further bright and spacious bedrooms with lovely views plus a modern family bathroom.

Outside, the garden is simply glorious with plenty of space for al fresco entertaining including a patio seating area where the stunning views can be truly appreciated.

Who doesn’t love a free standing bath. Image supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

Tranquil location

Other impressive features include the large driveway with plenty of space for parking as well as the double garage with an attic space which could be used as a games room, home office or gym.

Asked what they will miss the most about their handsome home, Euan says: “The views, the many different dog walks on our doorstep and the large garden our boys can play football in.

“We will also miss how energy efficient the home is as the solar panels and air source heat pump ensures it’s almost cost neutral.

“We will also miss the large open space in the kitchen, living room/pool room above the garage and double sided stove for the winter months.”

Lynsey and Euan Macalister will miss their amazing home. Photo supplied by Euan Macalister.

Location wise, Udny Green is a quiet pleasant rural village with the property being just a 13 minute drive to Ellon, a 17 minute drive to Inverurie and a 24 minute drive to Aberdeen.

To book a viewing

Cairnruach, Millbank, Udny, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £640,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.

Or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]