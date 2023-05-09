Exceptional energy efficient home on the market in Udny Green for £640,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brimming with positive energy, Cairnrowan is an exceptional eco-friendly family home complete with panoramic countryside views, elegant open plan living spaces and a resplendent rural yet central location.

Designed by Euan Macalister and his wife Lynsey and built by Cairnrowan Custom Homes, the detached four-bedroom home in Udny Green has been the perfect place to bring up their two sons Tom, 12, and nine-year-old Adam.

Creating a home that was energy efficient was also very important to the family as the property boasts solar panels and an air source heat pump.

“Designing the home ourselves allowed us to get all the features we wanted as well as a house that worked perfectly for our family,” says Euan.

“We couldn’t find anywhere else with such great views and also a central location for Aberdeen, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, Ellon and the local schools our boys go to.”

Designed from scratch

After four years, the couple have reluctantly put their incredible new build on the market as they move back to Lynsey’s hometown.

Although sad to be leaving what they describe as their forever home, the couple are happy in the knowledge that it will bring joy to new owners whether it’s families, professionals or retired couples looking for amazing views and lots of garden space.

“I think this property would suit so many people,” says Euan.

“Families similar to ours, professional couples who want space to socialise and work from home, retired couples looking for lots of views and garden space.

“And although it’s in pristine condition and ready to walk into, there are still so many opportunities for people to make their mark on it.”

Incredible views

Supremely stylish from the outside, the interior is equally as immaculate as the home opens up with a magnificent hallway fitted with polished concrete flooring, fresh and crisp neutral decor offset by a feature drystone gable wall together with wall-to-wall built-in storage with sliding oak doors.

Flooded with natural light from well-placed windows which open to the back garden, the open plan kitchen, diner and lounge is ideal for sophisticated soirees.

“For Lynsey’s 40th we had over 100 people attend and we hired a pizza van,” says Euan.

“The open plan kitchen/family area is such a social space so we opened up the patio doors from here to add a little marquee.”

Relax in style

With sleek dark grey gloss units, co-ordinating quartz work surfaces and attractive splash back tiling together with a central island and a range of integrated appliances, the kitchen has all the right ingredients.

On open plan to the kitchen is the beautiful lounge/diner with a wood burning stove and lovely views overlooking the back of the home.

Also on the ground floor is a fantastic fully tiled bathroom with walk-in shower and elegant free-standing bath as well as a double bedroom, a spacious utility room, a boot room and a home office.

Spa like bathroom

Upstairs, there is a bright and spacious landing which leads to the dreamy master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite shower room.

In addition, there are two further bright and spacious bedrooms with lovely views plus a modern family bathroom.

Outside, the garden is simply glorious with plenty of space for al fresco entertaining including a patio seating area where the stunning views can be truly appreciated.

Tranquil location

Other impressive features include the large driveway with plenty of space for parking as well as the double garage with an attic space which could be used as a games room, home office or gym.

Asked what they will miss the most about their handsome home, Euan says: “The views, the many different dog walks on our doorstep and the large garden our boys can play football in.

“We will also miss how energy efficient the home is as the solar panels and air source heat pump ensures it’s almost cost neutral.

“We will also miss the large open space in the kitchen, living room/pool room above the garage and double sided stove for the winter months.”

Location wise, Udny Green is a quiet pleasant rural village with the property being just a 13 minute drive to Ellon, a 17 minute drive to Inverurie and a 24 minute drive to Aberdeen.

To book a viewing

Cairnruach, Millbank, Udny, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £640,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.

Or check out the website aspc.co.uk