Littlefield Farm Shop: Supporting local has become a big hit with customers

Littlefield Farm Shop on the outskirts of Aberchirder in Aberdeenshire has become a go to favourite for shoppers who love nothing more than home-grown produce.

Neil and Susan Forrest farm 100 acres at Littlefield, which is home to 170 breeding ewes, 38 head of beef cattle and various patches of vegetables to include tattie and turnips.

The couple and their young family of Angus and Rory, opened the self-service farm shop five years ago after Susan’s parents closed their restaurant and country store near Crudie.

Littlefield Farm Shop sources local produce

Susan’s granny also ran a farm shop so the sideline venture has always been in her future plan to work alongside being a farmer’s wife and mum.

“We started out with my home bakes and buying in vegetables from other local growers, as well as growing our own patch of tatties and home-grown neeps,” said Susan.

“Overtime, we have broadened the variety of vegetables and this year we are also growing carrots, leeks and cauliflower.”

The shop, which is based in a recently extended cabin, is open seven days per week from 9am to late and produce is sold at a set price with an honesty box.

To keep up with the times, the couple allow bank transfers to be made too.

Apart from the home-grown vegetables and delicious home bakes, the couple sources all other produce within the local area and vegetables are sourced from a local supplier when not available locally.

“We like to support other locals including Diane Ingram from Corse, near Huntly, who supplies us with oatcakes, and honey from King Edward,” said Susan.

“Eggs are sourced nearby and we also sell duck eggs produced in Hilton, near Banff. My mum also makes occasion cards and Christmas gifts.”

The couple have teamed up with other local businesses in the past including pop-up butchers where customers can come along in the afternoon to source meat while picking up vegetables.

Festive partnerships

On the run up to Christmas, Littlefield partnered up with Tullochbeg Turkeys, which was previously based near Huntly and is now at Tarland.

Customers were able to pick up their turkeys at the cabin, while collecting vegetable boxes, along with sausages and stuffing supplied by Forbes Raeburn Butchers in Huntly.

Neil and Susan support the local farmers’ markets both in Aberchirder and Macduff, which take place on a monthly basis.

“It’s really pleasing to see the general public support the local produce at farmers’ markets as we quite often come home with very little produce left,” said Susan.

“Unfortunately, the competition will always be there with supermarkets but I think more people are beginning to realise their value for money by sourcing produce which is fresher and tastier.”

A new venture for this year at Littlefield is a pumpkin patch which the couple hope to plant very soon.

Providing they get a good growing season, the family looks forward to welcoming families in the back end to pick their own pumpkins.