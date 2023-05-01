Stirling Bull Sales: Multi-breed show prize list revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charolais (Judge: Louise McArthur)

Bulls born on or between May 19 and Aug 1 2021 – 1 and overall champion, J and E Wight’s Midsheild Superior; 2 and reserve champion, A MacGregor’s Allanfauld Samuel; 3, JHC Campbell and Sons’ Thrunton Storm. Bulls born on or between Aug 2 and 19 Oct 2021 – 1, A MacGregor’s Allanfauld Spaceman; 2, WK and P Drysdale’s Glenericht Sammy; 3, JHC Campbell and Sons’ Thrunton Sullivan. Bulls born on or between Oct 20 and 15 Nov 2021 – 1, R and N Barclay’s Harestone Stout; 2, Major DFWH and NR Walter’s Balthayock Sportsman; 3, R and N Barclay Harestone Santander. Bulls born on or after Nov 16 2021 – 1, R and N Barclay’s Harestone Tarzan; 2, R McCulloch’s Overhill Tori; 3, Major DFWH and NR Walter’s Balthayock Skipper.

Simmental (Judge: Gary Wright)

Bulls born on or between May 3 and Sept 20 2021 – 1, JJ and JM Saunders’ Bavington Mickey Mouse; 2, JC Maciver’s Coltfield Mighty; 3, JJ and JM Saunders’ Bavington Malcolm. Bulls born on or between Sept 21 and Nov 19 2021 – 1 and reserve champion, Delfur Farms’ Delfur Marvel; 2, Delfur Farms’ Delfur Matey; 3, JC Maciver’s Coltfield Magic. Bulls born on or after Nov 20 2021 – 1 and overall champion, R McCulloch’s Overhill House Neil; 2, R McCulloch’s Overhill House Nash; 3, R McCulloch’s Overhill House Noel.

Limousin (Judge: Henry Fieldson)

Bulls born on or between April 30 and Aug 20 2021 – 1, BT Goldie’s Goldies Saint; 2, J Nimmo’s Maraiscote Sqautter; 3, D and L Graham’s Burnbank Shergar. Bulls born on or between Aug 21 and Oct 11 2021 – 1, R Dick’s Ronick Sugardaddy; 2, J Burnett’s Spittalton Sultan; 3, RM Adam and Son’s Newhouse Scotty. Bulls born on or between 12 and 31 Oct 2021 – 1, J Nimmo’s Maraiscote Stig; 2, J Nimmo’s Maraiscote Supersix; 3, R Dick’s Ronick Samual. Bulls born on or between 1 and 25 Nov 2021 – 1 and overall champion, R and K Davidson’s Corsairtly Solitaire; 2, A Campbell’s Strawfrank Scapa; 3, S and T Illingworth’s Glenrock Soprano. Bulls born on or after Nov 26 2021 – 1 and reserve champion, Mr and Mrs S Irvine’s Anside Santa; 2, D Irvine’s Drakemyres Titan; 3, D Irvine’s Drakemyres TNT.

Aberdeen-Angus (Andrew Adam)

Bulls born on or between Feb 6 and May 10 2023 – 1, M Lyle’s Logan Bar Extra Special X309; 2, D and P Murray’s Wolflaw Edward X826; 3, JHC Campbell and Sons’ Thrunton Pegasus X479. Bulls born on or between May 11 and Aug 23 2021 – 1, L Scott’s Blelack Edd X138; 2, R and C Rettie’s Retties Delboy; 3, NA Wattie’s Tonley Ronnie X883. Bulls born on or after Aug 24 2021 – 1 and champion, Ross Farm Co’s Roscoe Eruption X292; 2 and reserve champion, R and C Rettie’s Retties Riverdance X215; 3, Brailes Livestock’s Brailes Fantastic X217.

Salers (Judge: Andrew Sleigh, Newseat of Tolquhon, Tarves)

Bulls born on or between Sept 16 2021 and April 16 2021 – 1 and champion, G and M Pye’s Rednock Rum Poll; 2, Rigel Pedigree’s Rigel Rockstar; 3, D Watson’s Darnford Rocky. Bulls born on or between Apr 17 2021 – 1 and reserve champion, A MacKenzie’s Whitebog Russell; 2, G and M Pye’s Rednock Ralph; 3, D Watson’s Darnford Rocky.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: John McCulloch, Yard Cottage, Auchengibbert, Crocketford)

Bulls born on or after Feb 15 2021 – 1 and champion, GA and HM Francis’ Camlas Ringo; 2 and reserve champion, Mr and Mrs B Landers’ Cairnsmore Rambo; 3, LJ Townsend’s Coxhill Rebel.