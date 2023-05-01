Stirling Bull Sales: Multi-breed show prize list revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Multi-breed show prize list revealed

Show results from Stirling Bull Sales' multi-breed

By Katrina Macarthur
Gary Wright from Lagavaich judged the Simmentals.
Charolais (Judge: Louise McArthur)

Bulls born on or between May 19 and Aug 1 2021 – 1 and overall champion, J and E Wight’s Midsheild Superior; 2 and reserve champion, A MacGregor’s Allanfauld Samuel; 3, JHC Campbell and Sons’ Thrunton Storm. Bulls born on or between Aug 2 and 19 Oct 2021 – 1, A MacGregor’s Allanfauld Spaceman; 2, WK and P Drysdale’s Glenericht Sammy; 3, JHC Campbell and Sons’ Thrunton Sullivan. Bulls born on or between Oct 20 and 15 Nov 2021 – 1, R and N Barclay’s Harestone Stout; 2, Major DFWH and NR Walter’s Balthayock Sportsman; 3, R and N Barclay Harestone Santander. Bulls born on or after Nov 16 2021 – 1, R and N Barclay’s Harestone Tarzan; 2, R McCulloch’s Overhill Tori; 3, Major DFWH and NR Walter’s Balthayock Skipper.

Simmental (Judge: Gary Wright)

Bulls born on or between May 3 and Sept 20 2021 – 1, JJ and JM Saunders’ Bavington Mickey Mouse; 2, JC Maciver’s Coltfield Mighty; 3, JJ and JM Saunders’ Bavington Malcolm. Bulls born on or between Sept 21 and Nov 19 2021 – 1 and reserve champion, Delfur Farms’ Delfur Marvel; 2, Delfur Farms’ Delfur Matey; 3, JC Maciver’s Coltfield Magic. Bulls born on or after Nov 20 2021 – 1 and overall champion, R McCulloch’s Overhill House Neil; 2, R McCulloch’s Overhill House Nash; 3, R McCulloch’s Overhill House Noel.

Limousin (Judge: Henry Fieldson)

Bulls born on or between April 30 and Aug 20 2021 – 1, BT Goldie’s Goldies Saint; 2, J Nimmo’s Maraiscote Sqautter; 3, D and L Graham’s Burnbank Shergar. Bulls born on or between Aug 21 and Oct 11 2021 – 1, R Dick’s Ronick Sugardaddy; 2, J Burnett’s Spittalton Sultan; 3, RM Adam and Son’s Newhouse Scotty. Bulls born on or between 12 and 31 Oct 2021 – 1, J Nimmo’s Maraiscote Stig; 2, J Nimmo’s Maraiscote Supersix; 3, R Dick’s Ronick Samual. Bulls born on or between 1 and 25 Nov 2021 – 1 and overall champion, R and K Davidson’s Corsairtly Solitaire; 2, A Campbell’s Strawfrank Scapa; 3, S and T Illingworth’s Glenrock Soprano. Bulls born on or after Nov 26 2021 – 1 and reserve champion, Mr and Mrs S Irvine’s Anside Santa; 2, D Irvine’s Drakemyres Titan; 3, D Irvine’s Drakemyres TNT.

Aberdeen-Angus (Andrew Adam)

Bulls born on or between Feb 6 and May 10 2023 – 1, M Lyle’s Logan Bar Extra Special X309; 2, D and P Murray’s Wolflaw Edward X826; 3, JHC Campbell and Sons’ Thrunton Pegasus X479. Bulls born on or between May 11 and Aug 23 2021 – 1, L Scott’s Blelack Edd X138; 2, R and C Rettie’s Retties Delboy; 3, NA Wattie’s Tonley Ronnie X883. Bulls born on or after Aug 24 2021 – 1 and champion, Ross Farm Co’s Roscoe Eruption X292; 2 and reserve champion, R and C Rettie’s Retties Riverdance X215; 3, Brailes Livestock’s Brailes Fantastic X217.

Salers (Judge: Andrew Sleigh, Newseat of Tolquhon, Tarves)

Bulls born on or between Sept 16 2021 and April 16 2021 – 1 and champion, G and M Pye’s Rednock Rum Poll; 2, Rigel Pedigree’s Rigel Rockstar; 3, D Watson’s Darnford Rocky. Bulls born on or between Apr 17 2021 – 1 and reserve champion, A MacKenzie’s Whitebog Russell; 2, G and M Pye’s Rednock Ralph; 3, D Watson’s Darnford Rocky.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: John McCulloch, Yard Cottage, Auchengibbert, Crocketford)

Bulls born on or after Feb 15 2021 – 1 and champion, GA and HM Francis’ Camlas Ringo; 2 and reserve champion, Mr and Mrs B Landers’ Cairnsmore Rambo; 3, LJ Townsend’s Coxhill Rebel.

