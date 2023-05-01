Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders enjoy success in judging rings

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pedigree breeders from throughout the UK were out in force for day one of the multi-breed show and sale at United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales yesterday.

The two-day event kicked of with shows of Charolais, Simmental, Limousin and Aberdeen-Angus bulls ahead of the breed sales today and the pre-sale shows of Salers and Beef Shorthorns.

Limousin breeders from Keith had a field day when the Davidsons from Corsairtly stood champion and the Irvine family from Anside took reserve out of the 43 bulls forward.

Taking the overall award for Richard and Kathleen, together with son Richard and daughter Rachel, who run 70 pedigree Limousins, was November 2021-born Corsairtly Solitaire.

He is by Deerpark Pluto, a son of Plumtree Fantastic, out of an Ampertaine Elgin daughter, which also sired the reserve junior champion for the family at Stirling in February.

The dam is Corsairtly Onyx, by Dyke Luke.

In reserve, was Anside Santa, from Stephen, Denise, Martin and Melissa Irvine, from Braehead, Drummuir.

This December 2021-born bull is by the home-bred stock bull Anside Orton, which has bred bulls to 12,000gns, out of the Powerful Irish dam, Anside Owena.

Owena goes back to Larkhill Didi, the dam of Anside Oden, which sired the 13,000gns Anside Supra and overall champion in October, as well as the 14,000gns Anside Samson, sold in February.

Livestock photographer and young breeder Louise McArthur of Cretlevane, Balfron, Glasgow, was tasked with judging the 44 Charolais bulls.

Her champion was Midshield Superior, a June 2021-born son of Solwayfirth Oneal, from Jack and Elma Wight, Townfoot, Biggar.

The reserve ticket went to July 2021-born Allanfauld Samuel, by Harestone Oscar, from Archie and John MacGregor’s herd at Kilsyth, Glasgow.

Glenlivet breeder Gary Wright, from Lagavaich, headed up the 33 Simmental bulls and placed Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House Neil 22 from Bathgate, as the overall champion.

Junior champion at Stars of the Future in 2022, he is by the 24,000gns Islavale Heston.

In reserve, was Delfur Marvel 21, from Delfur Farms, Dundurcas, near Rothes.

Brought out by farm manager Garry Patterson, this October, 2021-born bull is by Woodhall Instinct 17, which has bred bulls to 16,000gns, out of the Islavale Cassius sired, Delfur Jill.

Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, judged a smaller show of 26 Aberdeen-Angus and awarded the overall ticket to Roscoe Eruption X292, from Ross Farm Co, Wester Middleton Farm, Gorebridge.

He is a September, 2021-born son of Logie Politician, out of the Flodden Warden sired, Roscoe Equidora.

Richard and Carol Rettie from Dyke Farm, Slamannan, Falkirk, took the reserve honours with the similarly aged Retties Riverdance X215.

A son of Retties Lark Royal, he is out Retties Ruisseau.