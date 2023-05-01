Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders enjoy success in judging rings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders enjoy success in judging rings

Four breeds were judged in the multi-breed show on Sunday

By Katrina Macarthur
Aberdeen-Angus judge Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis.
Aberdeen-Angus judge Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis.

Pedigree breeders from throughout the UK were out in force for day one of the multi-breed show and sale at United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales yesterday.

The two-day event kicked of with shows of Charolais, Simmental, Limousin and Aberdeen-Angus bulls ahead of the breed sales today and the pre-sale shows of Salers and Beef Shorthorns.

Limousin breeders from Keith had a field day when the Davidsons from Corsairtly stood champion and the Irvine family from Anside took reserve out of the 43 bulls forward.

Taking the overall award for Richard and Kathleen, together with son Richard and daughter Rachel, who run 70 pedigree Limousins, was November 2021-born Corsairtly Solitaire.

The Limousin champion went to Corsairtly Solitaire from the Davidson family and reserve went to the Irvines with Anside Santa

He is by Deerpark Pluto, a son of Plumtree Fantastic, out of an Ampertaine Elgin daughter, which also sired the reserve junior champion for the family at Stirling in February.

The dam is Corsairtly Onyx, by Dyke Luke.

In reserve, was Anside Santa, from Stephen, Denise, Martin and Melissa Irvine, from Braehead, Drummuir.

This December 2021-born bull is by the home-bred stock bull Anside Orton, which has bred bulls to 12,000gns, out of the Powerful Irish dam, Anside Owena.

Owena goes back to Larkhill Didi, the dam of Anside Oden, which sired the 13,000gns Anside Supra and overall champion in October, as well as the 14,000gns Anside Samson, sold in February.

Livestock photographer and young breeder Louise McArthur of Cretlevane, Balfron, Glasgow, was tasked with judging the 44 Charolais bulls.

Her champion was Midshield Superior, a June 2021-born son of Solwayfirth Oneal, from Jack and Elma Wight, Townfoot, Biggar.

Louise McArthur judged the Charolais bulls

The reserve ticket went to July 2021-born Allanfauld Samuel, by Harestone Oscar, from Archie and John MacGregor’s herd at Kilsyth, Glasgow.

Glenlivet breeder Gary Wright, from Lagavaich, headed up the 33 Simmental bulls and placed Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House Neil 22 from Bathgate, as the overall champion.

Junior champion at Stars of the Future in 2022, he is by the 24,000gns Islavale Heston.

In reserve, was Delfur Marvel 21, from Delfur Farms, Dundurcas, near Rothes.

Brought out by farm manager Garry Patterson, this October, 2021-born bull is by Woodhall Instinct 17, which has bred bulls to 16,000gns, out of the Islavale Cassius sired, Delfur Jill.

Reserve in the Simmentals was Delfur Marvel 21 from Delfur Farms, Rothes

Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, judged a smaller show of 26 Aberdeen-Angus and awarded the overall ticket to Roscoe Eruption X292, from Ross Farm Co, Wester Middleton Farm, Gorebridge.

He is a September, 2021-born son of Logie Politician, out of the Flodden Warden sired, Roscoe Equidora.

Richard and Carol Rettie from Dyke Farm, Slamannan, Falkirk, took the reserve honours with the similarly aged Retties Riverdance X215.

A son of Retties Lark Royal, he is out Retties Ruisseau.

