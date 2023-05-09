Farmer confidence at its lowest in three years could cause ‘further shortages on supermarket shelves’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmer confidence at its lowest in three years could cause ‘further shortages on supermarket shelves’

Almost 90% of farmers said they are being negatively affected by high input costs such as energy, fuel and fertiliser.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFU president Minette Batters on farmland with cows.
NFU president Minette Batters.

NFU president Minette Batters has warned that further shortages on supermarket shelves could continue after a recent union survey revealed that farmer confidence is at its lowest in three years.

Almost 90% of farmers said they are being negatively affected by high input costs such as energy, fuel and fertiliser and 82% reported that the phasing out of current farming support payments is knocking business confidence.

The survey also revealed that 72% are being negatively affected by regulation and legislation, with 55% intending to engage in one or more environmental land management schemes, down from 68% last year.

Lack of farmer confidence impacting industry

This lack of confidence is impacting the horticulture, livestock and poultry sectors the greatest, with shortages on supermarket shelves including eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.

NFU president Minette Batters said it is ”shocking but not surprising” that the farmer confidence survey is reporting the lowest levels since the pandemic started.

“During this time, we have experienced a global pandemic, a war in Europe, tumultuous political change and extreme weather,” said Ms Batters.

“If this lack of confidence and uncertainty is allowed to continue during such challenging times, it has the potential to lead to further shortages on supermarket shelves.

Empty supermarket shelves due to shortages.
Supermarket shelf shortages could continue as almost 90% of farmers said they are being negatively affected by high input costs. Image: Shuttershock

“We know from experience that low confidence indicates that farmers don’t have the means to invest in their food producing businesses, which could result in little to no growth in our domestic food security at a time when we need it most.

“It is also at odds with the government’s own plans for growth, and the commitments made by prime minister Rishi Sunak last year to support British farming by setting a target for the nation’s food security, with a statutory duty to report on domestic food levels.”

‘Farmers need to know that government is supporting them’

Ms Batters said that as well as food security, energy security is crucial to our national with 38% of British farmers currently using or producing renewable energy.

As an industry we have a huge ambition to increase this but confidence in the future is deterring farmers from making this important investment,” she added.

“Farmers need to know that government is supporting them through policies that build profitability and resilience into farm businesses to allow us to unlock a thriving food and farming industry.

“For this we need to see clarity on future farming support policies, including the environmental land management schemes, which will help farmers plan ahead and build financial resilience into their businesses.”

