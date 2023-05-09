Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are facing significant delays when travelling in and out of Aberdeen due to ongoing works on the King George VI bridge.

The traffic chaos began on March 14 when the northbound lane of the bridge was closed for waterproofing and resurfacing works.

Those using the route are now dealing with further disruption as the second phase of the project begins.

Drivers took to social media this morning to say the 17 mile trip from Stonehaven to Aberdeen was taking them almost an hour and a half during rush hour.

Heading into Aberdeen, vehicles were queued back on the approach to the bridge along Great Southern Road and the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road.

Further traffic has been building up along South Anderson Drive and Holburn Street as traffic heads towards the diversion over the Bridge of Dee.

Overnight closure

On Monday, the northbound lane of the bridge was reopened to traffic so work could begin on the southbound side for phase two of the works.

The one-way diversion route over the Bridge of Dee has also been reversed to now accommodate vehicles, including HGVs, heading south.

A complete closure of the bridge is required overnight so specialist material can be applied to expansion joints.

The closure will begin at 7pm and finish at about 6am tomorrow.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the inconvenience of these works however they are essential work for the bridge at the request of the contractor.”

Motorists are being advised to use Queen Elizabeth bridge, Victoria Bridge or the bypass instead.

Disruption until ‘end of June’

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed its services in and out of Aberdeen from Stonehaven were facing delays due to the congestion.

They have warned that the 7, 7B and X7 buses will be delayed by around half an hour throughout the day.

All drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes.

Traffic is being diverted south over the Bridge of Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC ThomsonAberdeen City Council has said the improvements are essential and will “make a difference” for people using the roads in the area.

The works on the bridge were originally scheduled to be completed at the start of June but this has been pushed back by at least three weeks.

The council said this was due to additional concrete repairs being required and stated further delays may be necessary if more work is discovered during phase two.