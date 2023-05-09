Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue

The bridge will be completely closed overnight and reopen at 6am tomorrow.

By Ellie Milne
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists are facing significant delays when travelling in and out of Aberdeen due to ongoing works on the King George VI bridge.

The traffic chaos began on March 14 when the northbound lane of the bridge was closed for waterproofing and resurfacing works.

Those using the route are now dealing with further disruption as the second phase of the project begins.

Drivers took to social media this morning to say the 17 mile trip from Stonehaven to Aberdeen was taking them almost an hour and a half during rush hour.

Traffic on South Anderson Drive heading towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Heading into Aberdeen, vehicles were queued back on the approach to the bridge along Great Southern Road and the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road.

Further traffic has been building up along South Anderson Drive and Holburn Street as traffic heads towards the diversion over the Bridge of Dee.

Overnight closure

On Monday, the northbound lane of the bridge was reopened to traffic so work could begin on the southbound side for phase two of the works.

The one-way diversion route over the Bridge of Dee has also been reversed to now accommodate vehicles, including HGVs, heading south.

A complete closure of the bridge is required overnight so specialist material can be applied to expansion joints.

The closure will begin at 7pm and finish at about 6am tomorrow.

Vehicles are now only able to travel over the bridge via the northbound lane. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the inconvenience of these works however they are essential work for the bridge at the request of the contractor.”

Motorists are being advised to use Queen Elizabeth bridge, Victoria Bridge or the bypass instead.

Disruption until ‘end of June’

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed its services in and out of Aberdeen from Stonehaven were facing delays due to the congestion.

They have warned that the 7, 7B and X7 buses will be delayed by around half an hour throughout the day.

All drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes.

Traffic is being diverted south over the Bridge of Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC ThomsonAberdeen City Council has said the improvements are essential and will “make a difference” for people using the roads in the area.

The works on the bridge were originally scheduled to be completed at the start of June but this has been pushed back by at least three weeks.

The council said this was due to additional concrete repairs being required and stated further delays may be necessary if more work is discovered during phase two.

