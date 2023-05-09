Rachael Hamilton and other MSPs demand agricultural money is returned

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton MSP says it is a ‘dereliction of duty’ if the deferred £33 million is not restored to the rural affairs budget.

In the Scottish government’s Emergency Budget Review (EBR) in 2022, the funding – awarded to Scotland as part of the 2019 Bew Review – was taken out of the budget.

John Swinney MSP, confirmed publicly that it would be returned to the sector in future years, ensuring the money is ultimately used to deliver on Scotland’s rural priorities.

This week, NFU Scotland (NFUS) made a call to newly appointed deputy first minister and finance secretary Shona Robinson MSP, to seek confirmation on when the sum will be returned.

Rachael Hamilton MSP: Crucial funding needed ‘more than ever’

Ms Hamilton, who serves the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire area, said: “This crucial funding was taken away from our agricultural sector by the SNP-Green government and now – with the pressures they are currently facing – they need it more than ever.

“Rising costs – as a result of Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine – have brought food security and food production into sharp focus but our farmers and crofters are failing to be supported by this out-of-touch SNP Government.

“However – recent responses from Ms Robison suggest that this money won’t be restored anytime soon. That is a dereliction of duty from this nationalist coalition who consistently ignore the needs of rural Scotland.

“The sector are continuing to be left in the dark over this money as well as a total lack of clarity over what future support will look like with an agriculture bill yet to be seen.

“SNP-Green ministers should heed this call and ensure that this money is restored to the rural affairs budget as quickly as possible.”

Oliver Mundell, MSP for Dumfriesshire asked on April 6 when the ring-fenced agriculture funds will be returned to the budget.

‘Cost crisis created an unprecedented challenge’

Ms Robinson replied on April 17 and said: “The cost crisis created an unprecedented challenge with the Scottish government exploring all financial options to support the emergency response to help people and businesses through its Emergency Budget Review (EBR) in 2022.

“The then deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for finance and economy, John Swinney MSP, publicly confirmed to parliament in his EBR statement that the deferred budget of £33 million would be returned to the sector in future years, ensuring this money is ultimately used to deliver on Scotland’s rural priorities.

“Future budgets are set through the annual parliamentary Budget Bill process and the appropriate profile for returning this funding will be considered as part of the 2024-25 process.”