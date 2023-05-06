Leading Haas Side commercial herd to go under hammer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the best commercial suckler herds in the country will go under the hammer on Friday May 26 at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

Gary Bell, from Haas Side, near Lockerbie, will disperse 110 British Blue and Limousin cross cows with calves, six Limousin stock bulls and six Limousin cross in-calf heifers.

The herd was established in the late 1990s and has built up a reputation of producing top-quality calves which have sold on to producers for future showing.

Mr Bell said: “Cattle have been a huge part of life for me and my family, and we will be sad to see the herd sold, but I will still keep an eye on them, and I hope they will bring their new owners as much satisfaction as they’ve given me.

‘Haas Side is a real red ribbon event’ says senior auctioneer James Little

“Over the years it has always been a real buzz to see my calves go through the ring, and then to follow their progress, particularly in the show arena. Now the changes in farming policy make this a good time to take a new direction and I’m looking forward to having more time to concentrate on some of the business’s other farming enterprises.”

Harrison & Hetherington pedigree manager & senior auctioneer James Little, said the Haas Side sale is a real red ribbon event, with Gary’s calves fetching exceptional prices at several different markets and going on to win prizes at all the acclaimed national shows. The standard of cattle on offer at this sale must be seen to be believed.”

Online bidding will be available via Marteye.