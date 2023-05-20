Union welcomes new policy manager for Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Union welcomes new policy manager for Shetland

NFU Scotland

By Katrina Macarthur
Crofter Lee Smith is the new regional adviser for NFU Scotland on Shetland.
A crofter’s wife from Shetland has been appointed NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) regional policy advisor for the island.

Lee Smith will work alongside NFU mutual agent Margaret Farquhar, who is also part of the NFUS regional team, headed up by James Buchanan.

Hailing from a crofting background, Ms Smith helps on her husband and family’s large croft which is home to predominantly commercial ewes and a small flock of Suffolk ewes.

They also recently bought their son a small flock of Cheviot ewes to allow him to develop his passion in crofting and provide local shops with free range duck eggs.

“I’ve definitely got a keen interest in crofting and am aware of the challenges and opportunities unique to Shetland crofters and farmers,” said Ms Smith.

“I’ll generally be at work during office hours on a Monday to Thursday and am looking forward to speaking and meeting members from across Shetland over the coming months.”

Local secretary Ms Farquhar said: “Lee will have a joint role serving both NFU Mutual policyholders and the crofters and farmers in Shetland through NFU Scotland. I am looking forward to working with Lee, who is enthusiastic, approachable, and friendly. She will be a real asset to the business.”

James Buchanan, NFU Scotland’s national operations manager said: “I am pleased to have Lee join the NFU Scotland team as our new regional advisor for Shetland. Lee is already known to many of the members, and it is great to welcome someone on board who has a real connection to crofting and farming in the region.

“I ask the membership to make themselves known to Lee at the events and meetings throughout the year and I know Lee is looking forward working with regional chair Cecil Eunson and our well-known secretary Margaret to make sure the views and opinions of Shetland are well represented.”

Members can contact Lee on 07554 741030 or lee.smith@nfus.org.uk

