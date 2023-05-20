Union welcomes new policy manager for Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crofter’s wife from Shetland has been appointed NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) regional policy advisor for the island.

Lee Smith will work alongside NFU mutual agent Margaret Farquhar, who is also part of the NFUS regional team, headed up by James Buchanan.

Hailing from a crofting background, Ms Smith helps on her husband and family’s large croft which is home to predominantly commercial ewes and a small flock of Suffolk ewes.

They also recently bought their son a small flock of Cheviot ewes to allow him to develop his passion in crofting and provide local shops with free range duck eggs.

“I’ve definitely got a keen interest in crofting and am aware of the challenges and opportunities unique to Shetland crofters and farmers,” said Ms Smith.

“I’ll generally be at work during office hours on a Monday to Thursday and am looking forward to speaking and meeting members from across Shetland over the coming months.”

Local secretary Ms Farquhar said: “Lee will have a joint role serving both NFU Mutual policyholders and the crofters and farmers in Shetland through NFU Scotland. I am looking forward to working with Lee, who is enthusiastic, approachable, and friendly. She will be a real asset to the business.”

James Buchanan, NFU Scotland’s national operations manager said: “I am pleased to have Lee join the NFU Scotland team as our new regional advisor for Shetland. Lee is already known to many of the members, and it is great to welcome someone on board who has a real connection to crofting and farming in the region.

“I ask the membership to make themselves known to Lee at the events and meetings throughout the year and I know Lee is looking forward working with regional chair Cecil Eunson and our well-known secretary Margaret to make sure the views and opinions of Shetland are well represented.”

Members can contact Lee on 07554 741030 or lee.smith@nfus.org.uk