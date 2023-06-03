Aberdeen-Angus breeder raises £27,000 for Ukraine charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeen-Angus breeder raises £27,000 for Ukraine charity

The online timed auction of beef genetics included 51 lots.

By Katrina Macarthur
Daniel Whiteford farms at Borewell Farm near Berwick-upon-Tweed.
Daniel Whiteford farms at Borewell Farm near Berwick-upon-Tweed.

An Aberdeen-Angus breeder from Berwick-upon-Tweed has raised £27,000 for Pick-ups for Peace after holding an online sale of top British beef genetics.

The online sale, conducted by Harrison and Hetherington, was organised by Daniel Whiteford, with support from Dowbiggin Marketing and Mart Eye, to raise funds to help fellow farmers in East Ukraine.

Attracting no fewer than 51 lots, donations came in the form of Aberdeen-Angus, Hereford, Limousin and Charolais genetics from breeders throughout the UK and sold for a total of almost twice the expected target of £15,000.

The money will pay for three or possibly four used pick-up trucks and their full complement of supplies, to be delivered to the 24th Lviv Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade, as part of the Pick-ups for Peace campaign.

Mr Whiteford who farms at Borewell Farm, said: “When I went out to Ukraine last month to donate my own truck, I saw for myself what the Ukrainian people were facing, and what a difference these pick-ups are making to the 24th Brigade. I can’t thank everybody enough. It’s a brilliant result.”

Scott Donaldson, managing director of Harrison & Hetherington, has never organised a sale quite like it and said he feels truly humbled.

“This whole initiative was a wonderful testimony to the UK farming community and their determination to support the Ukrainian people, and it just shows what can be done in two weeks,” he said.

“Daniel secured some top class lots from the leading beef breeds and buyers from the four corners snapped them up for very generous prices to give us a result far beyond our expectations.”

Pick-ups for Peace is an initiative aiming to send at least 200 used pick-ups filled with essential supplies to farmers in Eastern Ukraine.

Others can support this cause by donating your old but roadworthy pick-up or supplies to fill the trucks, or both.

You can also donate funds to pay the costs of transport and return flights for drivers or volunteer your time to drive a truck yourself.

For more details on what and how to donate visit

https://www.nfuonline.com/media/lurh3oy4/pick-ups-for-peace-9-mar-23.pdf

