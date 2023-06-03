Aberdeen-Angus breeder raises £27,000 for Ukraine charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen-Angus breeder from Berwick-upon-Tweed has raised £27,000 for Pick-ups for Peace after holding an online sale of top British beef genetics.

The online sale, conducted by Harrison and Hetherington, was organised by Daniel Whiteford, with support from Dowbiggin Marketing and Mart Eye, to raise funds to help fellow farmers in East Ukraine.

Attracting no fewer than 51 lots, donations came in the form of Aberdeen-Angus, Hereford, Limousin and Charolais genetics from breeders throughout the UK and sold for a total of almost twice the expected target of £15,000.

The money will pay for three or possibly four used pick-up trucks and their full complement of supplies, to be delivered to the 24th Lviv Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade, as part of the Pick-ups for Peace campaign.

Mr Whiteford who farms at Borewell Farm, said: “When I went out to Ukraine last month to donate my own truck, I saw for myself what the Ukrainian people were facing, and what a difference these pick-ups are making to the 24th Brigade. I can’t thank everybody enough. It’s a brilliant result.”

Scott Donaldson, managing director of Harrison & Hetherington, has never organised a sale quite like it and said he feels truly humbled.

“This whole initiative was a wonderful testimony to the UK farming community and their determination to support the Ukrainian people, and it just shows what can be done in two weeks,” he said.

“Daniel secured some top class lots from the leading beef breeds and buyers from the four corners snapped them up for very generous prices to give us a result far beyond our expectations.”

Pick-ups for Peace is an initiative aiming to send at least 200 used pick-ups filled with essential supplies to farmers in Eastern Ukraine.

Others can support this cause by donating your old but roadworthy pick-up or supplies to fill the trucks, or both.

You can also donate funds to pay the costs of transport and return flights for drivers or volunteer your time to drive a truck yourself.

For more details on what and how to donate visit

https://www.nfuonline.com/media/lurh3oy4/pick-ups-for-peace-9-mar-23.pdf