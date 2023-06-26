Reducing feed costs on farm

Beef farmer Scott Mathers from Wardes at Kintore in Aberdeenshire has been treating his home-grown cereals with Maxammon for 10 years.

Third generation farmer of a well-known cattle enterprise, Mr Mathers has cut the firm’s feed bill substantially since introducing the grain treatment process.

Prior to introducing Maxammon, Scott had been dependent on buying in a large amount of protein, normally distillers grains, and wanted to become more self-sufficient to reduce bought in costs.

As well as improving the pH and protein of the grain, Maxammon also improves the digestibility of the whole diet, meaning that cattle are able to get more out of the feed, resulting in improved daily liveweight gain for reduced costs.

“Maxammon barley is fed in a ration that includes forage peas that are cut and baled, and Harbro minerals with RumiTech,” said Mr Mathers.

“The peas as well as the Maxammon help top up the protein and mean we no longer have to buy proteins in. It’s great not to be at the mercy of the fluctuating markets.”

The Harbro Superbruiser comes in at harvest, treating 300 tonnes at a time, and the grain is stored in a secure shed with the doors closed, where it keeps perfectly, and is fed throughout the winter.

“It gives us peace of mind knowing that the grain has been treated right,” he added.

“The service is quick and efficient, we pre-book the machine to come once we’ve harvested and it’s a clean, and trouble free operation. Maxammon fits our system well, and we always keep our barley for the feed as we’re happy with the results.”