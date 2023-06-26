Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition

The contest showcased the supermarket's Extra Special range featuring Aberdeen-Angus beef.

By Katrina Macarthur
William Henderson won the annual competition which was judged at the Royal Highland Show
William Henderson won the annual competition which was judged at the Royal Highland Show

A Central Belt farmer was crowned the winner in the Asda steak competition held in conjunction with ABP Food Group at the opening day of the Royal Highland Show.

The contest, which showcased the supermarket’s Extra Special range featuring Aberdeen-Angus beef, attracted eight finalists from Angus in the north to Stranraer in the south.

The premium steak cuts are dry aged for 30 days before being retail packed at ABP Doncaster for Asda.

Winning first place, after being selected in a blind test by the producers, was brothers William and Alec Henderson from Kettlehill Farm, Milngavie, near Glasgow.

This was a sirloin from a 24-month-old Aberdeen Angus which scaled 403kg deadweight and graded R-4-.

The Hendersons finish around 1,800 cattle per year, mainly bought from United Auctions Stirling, Ayr and Castle Douglas.

They also finish 600 lambs from September through to March.

In second place, was Genoch Mains Farms from Dunragit, Stranraer, with a sirloin from a 25-month-old home-bred heifer, killing out at 330kg with a R-4+ grade.

Third place went to Austin Hoggan from Dumfries, with 24-month-old Aberdeen-Angus cross steer scaling 367.10kg and grading R=4=.

The company, which has just recently announced the purchase of two Scotbeef sites – Bridge of Allan and Queenslie – currently processes 60 to 80 Aberdeen-Angus cattle per week at its Perth factory.

Further numbers are processed within other group sites.

More from Press and Journal

CR0043687 Lauren Taylor Police spotted at Aberdeen high rise Marischal Court. 26/06/2023 Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man's body found in Aberdeen high rise flat as person arrested
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock (10370215ag) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen. former scotland manager Craig Brown Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership football, Scotland, UK - 24 Aug 2019
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pays tribute to friend, mentor and confidante Craig Brown
Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup in 1998. Image: PA.
A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown
SRUC vet Tim Geraghty talks through some of the key points about selecting and managing replacement heifers.
Looking to the future at Sauchentree
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS.
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown dies aged 82
Defender Josh Reid has rejoined Ross County on a three-year contract.
Scotland under-21 left-back Josh Reid returns to Ross County on three-year deal
Calum Smith of Auchernack.
Changing and improving at Auchernack
Martin Kennedy NFUS
Scottish and UK governments 'hiding' behind one another says NFUS chief
Scott Mathers from Wardes, Kintore.
Reducing feed costs on farm
Nigel Miller is a former NFUS president.
Agriculture needs rewarded says former NFUS chief