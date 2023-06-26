Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition

A Central Belt farmer was crowned the winner in the Asda steak competition held in conjunction with ABP Food Group at the opening day of the Royal Highland Show.

The contest, which showcased the supermarket’s Extra Special range featuring Aberdeen-Angus beef, attracted eight finalists from Angus in the north to Stranraer in the south.

The premium steak cuts are dry aged for 30 days before being retail packed at ABP Doncaster for Asda.

Winning first place, after being selected in a blind test by the producers, was brothers William and Alec Henderson from Kettlehill Farm, Milngavie, near Glasgow.

This was a sirloin from a 24-month-old Aberdeen Angus which scaled 403kg deadweight and graded R-4-.

The Hendersons finish around 1,800 cattle per year, mainly bought from United Auctions Stirling, Ayr and Castle Douglas.

They also finish 600 lambs from September through to March.

In second place, was Genoch Mains Farms from Dunragit, Stranraer, with a sirloin from a 25-month-old home-bred heifer, killing out at 330kg with a R-4+ grade.

Third place went to Austin Hoggan from Dumfries, with 24-month-old Aberdeen-Angus cross steer scaling 367.10kg and grading R=4=.

The company, which has just recently announced the purchase of two Scotbeef sites – Bridge of Allan and Queenslie – currently processes 60 to 80 Aberdeen-Angus cattle per week at its Perth factory.

Further numbers are processed within other group sites.