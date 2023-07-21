Morayshire farmland on the market for offers over £5.6m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morayshire farmland on the market for offers over £5.6m

Galbraith is selling Monaughty, Toreduff and Dykeside Farms near Forres

By Katrina Macarthur
Monaughty farm has a good range of buildings with mainly arable land.
More than 670 acres of land stretching across three amalgamated farms in Morayshire is on the market as a whole for offers over £5,650,000 or as two separate lots.

Monaughty, Toreduff and Dykeside Farms near Forres, have been farmed together for many years as one single holding, comprising good quality, mainly arable farmland and a portfolio of houses.

In addition, there is a range of farm buildings divided between the three original farmsteads.

Rod Christie, partner at Galbraith, who is handling the sale said farms in lowland Moray are very rare to the market.

He said it is a huge privilege to be marketing the property for the vendors who have farmed there for generations.

Good, mainly arable land with a portfolio of houses

“Each unit has a lovely principal house, various farm cottages and a good range of farm buildings with excellent, mainly arable farmland,” he said.

“Monaughty has some of the best land in the county and the combination of the land, houses and farm buildings make this a very attractive and productive farming unit.  Interest is likely to come from across the country.”

The land is predominantly arable, with approximately 502.1 acres (203.2 hectares) dedicated to arable farming.

Additionally, there are around 45.8 acres (18.54 hectares) of permanent pasture, 46.3 acres (18.76 hectares) of rough grazing and 61.5 acres (24.9 hectares) of mixed species woodland.

‘Some of the best land in the county’ says Galbraith

The land is capable of producing high quality cereal and fodder crops with vegetables on rotation.

Currently, the farm carries some 130 head of beef cattle with over wintering sheep, and fields are well-proportioned with a good provision of water and troughs.

The combined properties offer an array of impressive features, including three principal dwellings and an additional 12 let farm cottages, with easy access to the A96.

The majority of the farm buildings are located at Monaughty where there is an excellent range of traditional and modern buildings.

Buildings include a general-purpose shed with holding pens, a secure grain store, a grain dryer with 12 drying bins, a combine/tractor/implement shed, and a silage pit and store.

Three principal dwellings and an additional 12 let farm cottages

The alternative lots features lot one comprising Monaughty and Toreduff (502.3 acres/203.28 ha) and is listed at a guide price of £4,300,000.

Lot two comprises Dykeside (169.7 acres/68.6 ha) and is listed at a guide price of £1,350,000.

