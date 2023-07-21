Morayshire farmland on the market for offers over £5.6m

More than 670 acres of land stretching across three amalgamated farms in Morayshire is on the market as a whole for offers over £5,650,000 or as two separate lots.

Monaughty, Toreduff and Dykeside Farms near Forres, have been farmed together for many years as one single holding, comprising good quality, mainly arable farmland and a portfolio of houses.

In addition, there is a range of farm buildings divided between the three original farmsteads.

Rod Christie, partner at Galbraith, who is handling the sale said farms in lowland Moray are very rare to the market.

He said it is a huge privilege to be marketing the property for the vendors who have farmed there for generations.

Good, mainly arable land with a portfolio of houses

“Each unit has a lovely principal house, various farm cottages and a good range of farm buildings with excellent, mainly arable farmland,” he said.

“Monaughty has some of the best land in the county and the combination of the land, houses and farm buildings make this a very attractive and productive farming unit. Interest is likely to come from across the country.”

The land is predominantly arable, with approximately 502.1 acres (203.2 hectares) dedicated to arable farming.

Additionally, there are around 45.8 acres (18.54 hectares) of permanent pasture, 46.3 acres (18.76 hectares) of rough grazing and 61.5 acres (24.9 hectares) of mixed species woodland.

‘Some of the best land in the county’ says Galbraith

The land is capable of producing high quality cereal and fodder crops with vegetables on rotation.

Currently, the farm carries some 130 head of beef cattle with over wintering sheep, and fields are well-proportioned with a good provision of water and troughs.

The combined properties offer an array of impressive features, including three principal dwellings and an additional 12 let farm cottages, with easy access to the A96.

The majority of the farm buildings are located at Monaughty where there is an excellent range of traditional and modern buildings.

Buildings include a general-purpose shed with holding pens, a secure grain store, a grain dryer with 12 drying bins, a combine/tractor/implement shed, and a silage pit and store.

Three principal dwellings and an additional 12 let farm cottages

The alternative lots features lot one comprising Monaughty and Toreduff (502.3 acres/203.28 ha) and is listed at a guide price of £4,300,000.

Lot two comprises Dykeside (169.7 acres/68.6 ha) and is listed at a guide price of £1,350,000.