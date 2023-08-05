Seggieden wins Keith Show crop competition

The Dawson family from Seggieden, Kennethmont, near Huntly, were crowned the overall winners in Keith Show’s annual crop competition.

This year’s competition attracted one of the largest entries, with over 40 entries from local farmers judged by Ron Dawson, former General Manager at ACT Scotland Ltd.

The overall award went to Ian and Ryan Dawson’s crop of Kingsbarn feed barley, while Andrew Cruickshank from South View, Keith, won the best field of malting barley (LFA) with Laureate.

In the non-LFA malting barley, the Fettes family from Braes of Enzie, Buckie, ruled supreme.

The best field of wheat in LFA went to the Simmers of Backmuir Trading Company, Keith, with Jackal.