British Wool opens the doors to new Selkirk depot

A new £2.3 million British Wool depot was officially opened in the Scottish Borders this week by sheep farmer and YouTube star Cammy Wilson from The Sheep Game.

Based in Selkirk, the new facility replaces the previous Galashiels base which was split across two sites, and will now provide better access for members to deliver fleeces, as well as helping the organisation to improve efficiencies in the grading and processing of wool.

The opening also included visits from Neil Gray MSP and Professor Russel Griggs from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) which provided £250,000 towards the project.

Andrew Hogley, CEO of British Wool said: “It is fantastic to see our Selkirk depot up and running and grading fleeces already. It has been a significant investment for us as a business, but one which highlights our commitment to improving British Wool’s operations.

“The new site will improve our efficiencies and future proof our operations in this region, helping us towards our overarching aim of delivering the best possible wool price for our members.

“The facilities here will also allow us to host visits from farmers and to develop a showroom to promote Scottish wool products to buyers – and potential buyers – of British wool.”

Prof Griggs said: “British Wool has been in the Borders for over 70 years, providing vital support to the region’s textile and farming industries. The new facility in Selkirk shows the organisation’s long-term commitment to the region, retaining jobs and creating new positions, which is to be hugely welcomed.

“The facility will secure 20 full-time jobs and create at least five new positions. It will also enable British Wool to work towards a lower carbon footprint and embrace NSET and Fair Work principles having already signed up to the Fair Work Agenda. The building has been fitted with solar panels to minimise energy costs.”

Jim Robertson, Board member for Southern Scotland and British Wool Chair, said the relocation of British Wool’s operations in the Scottish Borders was long overdue. “I’m delighted that our new depot at Selkirk is now up and running. The investment in our region should give sheep farmers confidence that their wool is in the best hands once it’s delivered to British Wool which is as committed as ever to delivering value to its members.”