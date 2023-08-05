British Wool opens the doors to new Selkirk depot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Wool opens the doors to new Selkirk depot

The new facility replaces the previous Galashiels base which was split across two sites.

By Katrina Macarthur
Cammy Wilson opens British Wool's new depot in Selkirk.
A new £2.3 million British Wool depot was officially opened in the Scottish Borders this week by sheep farmer and YouTube star Cammy Wilson from The Sheep Game.

Based in Selkirk, the new facility replaces the previous Galashiels base which was split across two sites, and will now provide better access for members to deliver fleeces, as well as helping the organisation to improve efficiencies in the grading and processing of wool.

The opening also included visits from Neil Gray MSP and Professor Russel Griggs from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) which provided £250,000 towards the project.

Andrew Hogley, CEO of British Wool said: “It is fantastic to see our Selkirk depot up and running and grading fleeces already. It has been a significant investment for us as a business, but one which highlights our commitment to improving British Wool’s operations.

“The new site will improve our efficiencies and future proof our operations in this region, helping us towards our overarching aim of delivering the best possible wool price for our members.

“The facilities here will also allow us to host visits from farmers and to develop a showroom to promote Scottish wool products to buyers – and potential buyers – of British wool.”

Prof Griggs said: “British Wool has been in the Borders for over 70 years, providing vital support to the region’s textile and farming industries. The new facility in Selkirk shows the organisation’s long-term commitment to the region, retaining jobs and creating new positions, which is to be hugely welcomed.

“The facility will secure 20 full-time jobs and create at least five new positions. It will also enable British Wool to work towards a lower carbon footprint and embrace NSET and Fair Work principles having already signed up to the Fair Work Agenda. The building has been fitted with solar panels to minimise energy costs.”

Jim Robertson, Board member for Southern Scotland and British Wool Chair, said the relocation of British Wool’s operations in the Scottish Borders was long overdue. “I’m delighted that our new depot at Selkirk is now up and running. The investment in our region should give sheep farmers confidence that their wool is in the best hands once it’s delivered to British Wool which is as committed as ever to delivering value to its members.”

