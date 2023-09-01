Lurg Hottie tops Beltex Beauties at 12,000gns

Aberdeenshire breeder Alan Miller from Lurg, Midmar, led the way at 12,000gns at the Beltex Beauties sale held at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

The sale, which included gimmer entries from 13 top flocks and the final dispersal from Clary, was topped by Lurg Hottie, when sold to the McCrabbes of the Ardstewart flock, Co Donegal

This gimmer is by the 16,000gns Woodies Expolosive, flushed from Woodies Classy Girl.

Mr Miller then sold Lurg How Do You Like Me Now, for 5,000gns to Gary Beacom of the Lakeview flock, Co Fermanagh.

She is an ET and full sister to Lurg’s 50,000gns and 45,000gns shearlings sold last year, out of a Kingledores Battleaxe daughter.

Stuart Wood from Broadwater, Skene, sold the second top price gimmer at 8,000gns to Paul Tippets, Shropshire.

This was Woodies Honey, an ET by the 5,000gns Vicky’s Gladiator, bred from a Kingledores Demonstrator daughter.

Andrew Morton and family from Lochend, Denny, received 6,200gns for Mortons High Flyer ET, when sold to up to Finzean in Aberdeenshire with Messrs Massie.

She stood reserve champion at the Scottish National and is by Gyffin Dexter, out of a Mortons Captain America dam.

Orcadian breeder Raymond Flaws from Nisthouse, Evie, sold his adult portion of the Woodwick flock to a top of 5,500gns.

Selling to Jonathan Wales, Carlisle, was Woodwick Heidi, by Ardstewart Decoy, out of a home-bred dam by Airyolland Avicii.

From the Clary consignment, Jock McMillian topped at 6,500gns for one to the Cormacks at Jedburgh, while Simon Stephen from Meikle Geddes, Nairn, paid 3,500gns for another.

This was Clary Happy-Girl, an ET by Clary Fork Out, out of Cree Designer.

Mr Stephen also paid 3,000gns for a gimmer from Ross and Kirsty Williams Blackjack flock at Tarland, Aberdeenshire.