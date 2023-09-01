Lurg Hottie tops Beltex Beauties at 12,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Lurg Hottie tops Beltex Beauties at 12,000gns

The sale included gimmer entries from 13 top flocks and the final dispersal from Clary,

By Katrina Macarthur
Lurg Hottie ET from Alan Miller.
Lurg Hottie ET from Alan Miller.

Aberdeenshire breeder Alan Miller from Lurg, Midmar, led the way at 12,000gns at the Beltex Beauties sale held at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

The sale, which included gimmer entries from 13 top flocks and the final dispersal from Clary, was topped by Lurg Hottie, when sold to the McCrabbes of the Ardstewart flock, Co Donegal

This gimmer is by the 16,000gns Woodies Expolosive, flushed from Woodies Classy Girl.

Mr Miller then sold Lurg How Do You Like Me Now, for 5,000gns to Gary Beacom of the Lakeview flock, Co Fermanagh.

She is an ET and full sister to Lurg’s 50,000gns and 45,000gns shearlings sold last year, out of a Kingledores Battleaxe daughter.

Stuart Wood from Broadwater, Skene, sold the second top price gimmer at 8,000gns to Paul Tippets, Shropshire.

This was Woodies Honey, an ET by the 5,000gns Vicky’s Gladiator, bred from a Kingledores Demonstrator daughter.

Andrew Morton and family from Lochend, Denny, received 6,200gns for Mortons High Flyer ET, when sold to up to Finzean in Aberdeenshire with Messrs Massie.

She stood reserve champion at the Scottish National and is by Gyffin Dexter, out of a Mortons Captain America dam.

Orcadian breeder Raymond Flaws from Nisthouse, Evie, sold his adult portion of the Woodwick flock to a top of 5,500gns.

Selling to Jonathan Wales, Carlisle, was Woodwick Heidi, by Ardstewart Decoy, out of a home-bred dam by Airyolland Avicii.

From the Clary consignment, Jock McMillian topped at 6,500gns for one to the Cormacks at Jedburgh, while Simon Stephen from Meikle Geddes, Nairn, paid 3,500gns for another.

This was Clary Happy-Girl, an ET by Clary Fork Out, out of Cree Designer.

Mr Stephen also paid 3,000gns for a gimmer from Ross and Kirsty Williams Blackjack flock at Tarland, Aberdeenshire.

