NFUS chief writes to First Minister seeking support for agriculture

NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy has written to Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf MSP ahead of the new Parliamentary session and the publication of the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government.

Mr Kennedy’s letter calls for Mr Yousaf’s support to secure a viable future for Scottish farmers and crofters which would send an important signal to the industry and provide the confidence needed to invest in the future.

The letter maps out the current economic, policy and regulatory challenges faced by farmers and crofters, including nine Bills, Plans, Strategies and Frameworks to be addressed in the coming parliamentary term that all have ramifications for the sector.

It then sets out five areas where the Scottish Government must assist, calling on the Scottish Government to put food production at the heart of future agricultural policy.

An Agriculture Bill (due later this month) that recognises agricultural activity, drives efficiency and productivity while building resilience and enhancing our environment to deliver the Scottish Government’s aspirations on food security and supply.

Increased, multi-annual and ring-fenced commitment on future funding to support and invest in Scotland’s farmers and crofters. This will promote a prosperous economy, respond to the climate challenge and help biodiversity recover and flourish. Within this, a commitment to continue to allocate 80% of future funding as direct support to agriculture.

Ensure the Good Food Nation (Scotland) Act delivers for Scottish agriculture and the wider food and drink sector through the commitment to a ‘Scottish First’ policy for local sourcing through the forthcoming National Food Plan.

Urgent review undertaken to assess the significant volume and range of policy and legislative measures emerging over the coming year and review the cumulative impact on farmers and crofters.

Raise the profile of the farming sector across all aspects of Scottish Government, parliament and society as a whole. Stimulate more demand for Scottish produce across a range of markets including retail and food service.

In the letter, Mr Kennedy said: “Scottish Government backing will enable us to continue producing the food we need, accelerate our efforts to address the climate challenge, support biodiversity recovery and, critically, continue to be that economic and social lifeblood of communities the length and breadth of the country.

“Our contribution to the economy and the social fabric of Scotland is immense and we have more to give.”

Mr Kennedy said the next few years are going to critical as decisions taken by the Scottish Government will shape the future of the industry for many years to come and, if the right decisions are made, will underpin our long-term viability.

“The First Minister’s commitment to support the five areas we have outlined is of vital importance to secure a sustainable, resilient and profitable agricultural sector for Scotland and we look forward to working with the First Minister to achieve that.”