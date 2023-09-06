NFUS chief writes to First Minister seeking support for agriculture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NFUS chief writes to First Minister seeking support for agriculture

Mr Kennedy's letter calls for Mr Yousaf's support to secure a viable future for Scottish farmers and crofters.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy has written to Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf MSP ahead of the new Parliamentary session and the publication of the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government.

Mr Kennedy’s letter calls for Mr Yousaf’s support to secure a viable future for Scottish farmers and crofters which would send an important signal to the industry and provide the confidence needed to invest in the future.

The letter maps out the current economic, policy and regulatory challenges faced by farmers and crofters, including nine Bills, Plans, Strategies and Frameworks to be addressed in the coming parliamentary term that all have ramifications for the sector.

It then sets out five areas where the Scottish Government must assist, calling on the Scottish Government to put food production at the heart of future agricultural policy.

  • An Agriculture Bill (due later this month) that recognises agricultural activity, drives efficiency and productivity while building resilience and enhancing our environment to deliver the Scottish Government’s aspirations on food security and supply.
  • Increased, multi-annual and ring-fenced commitment on future funding to support and invest in Scotland’s farmers and crofters. This will promote a prosperous economy, respond to the climate challenge and help biodiversity recover and flourish. Within this, a commitment to continue to allocate 80% of future funding as direct support to agriculture.
  • Ensure the Good Food Nation (Scotland) Act delivers for Scottish agriculture and the wider food and drink sector through the commitment to a ‘Scottish First’ policy for local sourcing through the forthcoming National Food Plan.
  • Urgent review undertaken to assess the significant volume and range of policy and legislative measures emerging over the coming year and review the cumulative impact on farmers and crofters.
  • Raise the profile of the farming sector across all aspects of Scottish Government, parliament and society as a whole. Stimulate more demand for Scottish produce across a range of markets including retail and food service.

In the letter, Mr Kennedy said: “Scottish Government backing will enable us to continue producing the food we need, accelerate our efforts to address the climate challenge, support biodiversity recovery and, critically, continue to be that economic and social lifeblood of communities the length and breadth of the country.

“Our contribution to the economy and the social fabric of Scotland is immense and we have more to give.”

Mr Kennedy said the next few years are going to critical as decisions taken by the Scottish Government will shape the future of the industry for many years to come and, if the right decisions are made, will underpin our long-term viability.

“The First Minister’s commitment to support the five areas we have outlined is of vital importance to secure a sustainable, resilient and profitable agricultural sector for Scotland and we look forward to working with the First Minister to achieve that.”

