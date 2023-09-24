Brechin Simmental breeder to judge at Borderway Agri Expo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin Simmental breeder to judge at Borderway Agri Expo

Heather Duff will judge the breed's youngstock show.

By Katrina Macarthur
Heather Duff runs the Pitmudie herd with her parents. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Heather Duff runs the Pitmudie herd with her parents. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Two Scottish breeders are amongst the line-up of judges for next month’s Borderway Agri Expo in Carlisle.

The event, due to take place on Friday October 27, will feature shows of pedigree and commercial cattle and sheep.

Brechin Simmental cattle breeder Heather Duff of the Pitmudie herd will judge the North West Simmental Club’s youngstock show, while Andrew Hodge of Rulesmains, Duns, will head up the Aberdeen-Angus Winter National Show.

Heather and her parents Arthur and Jennifer, established their 50-cow herd in 2010 which is run alongside a 110 commercial cows.

The family has become successful exhibitors at Scottish shows, winning female and reserve overall at the Royal Highland in 2018 and taking champion of champions at Fettercairn and inter-breed champion at Kirriemuir this season.

“This is a great honour to judge at such a noted event,” said Heather. “I will be looking for well-balanced animals with good locomotion and character.”

Andrew Hodge, along with his wife Jill and daughter Emma, farm a 1,500-acre enterprise of mainly arable crops and 135 suckler cows including 110 pedigree Aberdeen-Angus.

The Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society’s open calf show will be judged by Esyllt Price; Twm Jones will judge the Hereford Calf Show; and the Border British Blue Club’s open calf show will be judged by Barney Morgan.

For more information on Borderway Agri Expo or to enter livestock visit www.borderwayagriexpo.co.uk.

