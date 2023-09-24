Brechin Simmental breeder to judge at Borderway Agri Expo

Two Scottish breeders are amongst the line-up of judges for next month’s Borderway Agri Expo in Carlisle.

The event, due to take place on Friday October 27, will feature shows of pedigree and commercial cattle and sheep.

Brechin Simmental cattle breeder Heather Duff of the Pitmudie herd will judge the North West Simmental Club’s youngstock show, while Andrew Hodge of Rulesmains, Duns, will head up the Aberdeen-Angus Winter National Show.

Heather and her parents Arthur and Jennifer, established their 50-cow herd in 2010 which is run alongside a 110 commercial cows.

The family has become successful exhibitors at Scottish shows, winning female and reserve overall at the Royal Highland in 2018 and taking champion of champions at Fettercairn and inter-breed champion at Kirriemuir this season.

“This is a great honour to judge at such a noted event,” said Heather. “I will be looking for well-balanced animals with good locomotion and character.”

Andrew Hodge, along with his wife Jill and daughter Emma, farm a 1,500-acre enterprise of mainly arable crops and 135 suckler cows including 110 pedigree Aberdeen-Angus.

The Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society’s open calf show will be judged by Esyllt Price; Twm Jones will judge the Hereford Calf Show; and the Border British Blue Club’s open calf show will be judged by Barney Morgan.

For more information on Borderway Agri Expo or to enter livestock visit www.borderwayagriexpo.co.uk.