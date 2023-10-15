Banchory young farmer aims to preserve the Clydesdale horse breed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Banchory young farmer aims to preserve the Clydesdale horse breed

Beth Noble is district secretary for Aberdeen and Kincardine District.

By Katrina Macarthur
Beth works work full-time on her mum's farm and part-time at a livery yard. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Beth works work full-time on her mum's farm and part-time at a livery yard. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Each month, we catch up with Young Farmers from SAYFC. Here, we chat with Kinneff Young Farmers member, Beth Noble, 21.

What’s your background? I started my life living on the Isle of Skye, before moving to Aberdeen with my family and finally settling on our farm in Banchory, Aberdeenshire. My mum started up her own farming enterprise of Highland Cattle over 8 years ago and that’s when I fell in love with the farming life.

What do you do for an occupation? I left Banchory Academy when I was 16 and studied agriculture at SRUC Aberdeen and graduated this summer with a BSc in agriculture. Now, I work full-time on my mum’s farm, part-time at a livery yard and have just taken on my own tenancy on the Leys Estate, allowing me to have just launched my very own enterprise – Lochside Clydesdales. I am really excited to share with you that my first driving carriage experience will start next weekend (Oct 14 and 15) at the National Trust for Scotland’s Crathes Castle.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously? I have held office bearer roles since the age of 15. My first role was assistant secretary/stock judging convenor, then I moved up to club secretary and now I am district secretary for Aberdeen and Kincardine District.

Why did you join Young Farmers? To meet likeminded people and make new friends with people you could share interests with. It was also a great opportunity to get a break away from school work and time off the farm. The farming community in the north-east is well connected so starting off in Young Farmers helps you not only make friends in your own district but across SAYFC as a whole. This also helped when I went to SRUC as I recognised a lot of people in the room from various Young Farmers events.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far? There are so many funny memories on nights out that I probably should not include in this article! What goes on in Young Farmers, stays in Young Farmers. But joking aside, I think it has to be my personal achievements within the clubs and the lifelong friendships I have made.

Favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar? Summer show season definitely. The Royal Highland Show is always a highlight along with the marquees and socials that all involve attending the annual farming calendar. It is a chance to meet up with everyone from the different clubs and let your hair down. A lot of people I know have even met their long-term life partners at these socials including myself.

Beth has a passion for Clydesdale horses and has launched her own enterprise Lochside Clydesdales. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? Mentoring and opportunities for young people – life challenges can make it very difficult for young people, the pressures of modern day life and living, and trying to know what direction or path to take yourself on. I am very fortunate with the life opportunities I have had chosen for myself and I would like to see more opportunities and support available for young people to help them find their own way in life no matter their circumstances.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? It has given me confidence as a young person and helped to develop life skills and relationships. It has opened the door for me to many things and these will be of assistance to me in future business. I recently applied for a competitive space and have been accepted onto the Cultivating Leaders programme run by SAYFC. I’m excited to start this month and learn and develop business skills.

What are your life ambitions? To have a successful business doing the job I love with the breed I am most passionate about – the Clydesdale Horse. They have a tremendous breed history (particularly in farming) and I am especially keen to promote this through agri tourism and do my part to conserve and protect the breed for future generations to come.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC? The organisation can offer various international travel opportunities which I hope to partake in next year. There is various courses such as a sheep shearing which you can discount towards from being a Young Farmer. Whether its farm visits, ploughing matches, go karting, bowling, dinner dances or helping your local community, the list of fun things to do is endless. It is a great way of meeting people. It’s not just for those who wear wellies!

