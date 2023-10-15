Agricultural payments: Have you received your share of £288m?

Most of Scotland’s farmers and crofters received their share of £288 million of support payments one month ago but some are still waiting for the crucial funds to reach their bank accounts.

The Basic Payment Scheme and Greening advance payments have been paid out to the majority of producers two weeks ahead of last year but farmer and agricultural consultant Gordon McConachie says 30% to 40% of his clients are still without their payment.

Mr McConachie from Grantown-on-Spey said: “It seems grossly unfair that there are farmers still going without their payment and that’s four weeks after the initial payment run.

“I fully understand that checks have to be made but payments should be out the door as soon as they have completed all these checks.

Advance payments paid two weeks ahead of last year

“This situation can distort the market and can lead to businesses not being able to purchase stock or equipment at the optimal time. It also adds to stress and anxiety levels which are already high in the farming industry.”

Lorna Paterson, north-east regional manager for NFU Scotland (NFUS) said the majority of members in the area had been paid but she did speak with one agricultural consultant who told her that only 70% of their clients had received payment.

Agricultural consultant says 30% to 40% of clients still without payment

“Having spoken to members and the agricultural community, those who haven’t received payments have said it’s down to land inspections or other queries,” said Ms Paterson.

“The worrying point is, some told me they had spent their payment before it was in the bank due to the ongoing rising costs and bills which need to be paid.”

She urged members with concerns to speak up and get in contact with NFUS or contact their local RPID office.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The majority of BPS and Greening 2023 payments have been issued and this year we have paid more applicants earlier than ever – with payments already processed to over 89% of eligible businesses.

Scottish Government says number of payments processed is ahead of 2022

“As is the case every year, there are some more complex cases which take longer to process. The Scottish Government’s Rural Payments and Inspections Division staff will continue to work through remaining payments as soon as possible.”

According to the Scottish Government, the number of payments processed to date is ahead of that in 2022.