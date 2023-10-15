Agricultural payments: Have you received your share of £288m?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Agricultural payments: Have you received your share of £288m?

Some farmers and crofters are still awaiting their advance payment

By Katrina Macarthur
A proportion of farmers and crofters are awaiting payments. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A proportion of farmers and crofters are awaiting payments. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Most of Scotland’s farmers and crofters received their share of £288 million of support payments one month ago but some are still waiting for the crucial funds to reach their bank accounts.

The Basic Payment Scheme and Greening advance payments have been paid out to the majority of producers two weeks ahead of last year but farmer and agricultural consultant Gordon McConachie says 30% to 40% of his clients are still without their payment.

Mr McConachie from Grantown-on-Spey said: “It seems grossly unfair that there are farmers still going without their payment and that’s four weeks after the initial payment run.

“I fully understand that checks have to be made but payments should be out the door as soon as they have completed all these checks.

Advance payments paid two weeks ahead of last year

“This situation can distort the market and can lead to businesses not being able to purchase stock or equipment at the optimal time. It also adds to stress and anxiety levels which are already high in the farming industry.”

Lorna Paterson, north-east regional manager for NFU Scotland (NFUS) said the majority of members in the area had been paid but she did speak with one agricultural consultant who told her that only 70% of their clients had received payment.

Agricultural consultant says 30% to 40% of clients still without payment

“Having spoken to members and the agricultural community, those who haven’t received payments have said it’s down to land inspections or other queries,” said Ms Paterson.

“The worrying point is, some told me they had spent their payment before it was in the bank due to the ongoing rising costs and bills which need to be paid.”

She urged members with concerns to speak up and get in contact with NFUS or contact their local RPID office.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The majority of BPS and Greening 2023 payments have been issued and this year we have paid more applicants earlier than ever – with payments already processed to over 89% of eligible businesses.

Scottish Government says number of payments processed is ahead of 2022

“As is the case every year, there are some more complex cases which take longer to process. The Scottish Government’s Rural Payments and Inspections Division staff will continue to work through remaining payments as soon as possible.”

According to the Scottish Government, the number of payments processed to date is ahead of that in 2022.

