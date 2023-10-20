Old Mill Inn redevelopment plan refused again as government bins appeal

Ambitious plans to revive the “eyesore” site of the former Old Mill Inn at Maryculter have suffered another setback.

Business partners Mike French, Victor Sang and Audrey Sang came up with a proposal to build a new garden centre and five homes on South Deeside Road.

The development also included plans to renovate the C-listed corn mill and open it up again as an antique shop and cafe.

It was discussed by members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee back in January.

However, they voted to refuse the project.

Councillors even visited the site before making their final decision on the matter.

But not willing to go down without a fight, the trio lanched an appeal, taking the matter to the Scottish Government in April.

Why was the Old Mill Inn plan refused?

However six months on, Holyrood reporter Amanda Chisholm has dismissed the appeal and refused the planning application.

She said the proposed development did not meet local development rules.

Ms Chisholm noted that while there was “substantial” support for the proposal, that was not enough to bring the plan to fruition.

She also believed the five new homes would be “out of step” with the landscape as well as the pattern of residential properties in the area.

The reporter also stated the proposed houses would have a negative impact on the character of the listed corn mill.

Meanwhile, she argued the five homes would lead to overdevelopment of the former hotel grounds.

Transport to the site was also a concern for Ms Chisholm.

She explained: “The site would not be well connected in sustainable transport terms, particularly in regard to schools. Residents would be over-reliant on private vehicles.”

In a final blow to the business partners, the reporter said she was “not content” to support the proposed garden centre either.

Old Mill Inn popular for parties

The hotel was originally a staging post during the 1800s and during the First World War it was used as an Indian Regiment Base.

In 1978, as the oil boom brought riches to the region, it became the home of the first nightclub in the north-east – Champers.

Mike, Victor and Audrey bought the Old Mill Inn in 1989 and over the years the hotel hosted numerous events including weddings and birthday parties.

It closed its doors in 2014 and underwent a major refurbishment, but Storm Frank flooded the venue just months after it reopened.

The historic hotel, which had been in operation for around 200 years, was badly damaged following a fire in February 2021 and demolished.

The partners then unveiled plans to redevelop the site.

They hoped to build an “iconic” two-storey garden centre constructed on stilts that would be protected from future storms and potential floods.

At the time, Mike told us the development would create new jobs while providing a new facility for locals and tourists alike.