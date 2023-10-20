Old Mill Inn redevelopment plan refused again as government bins appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Mill Inn redevelopment plan refused again as government bins appeal

The proposal to bring a garden centre, five homes and cafe to Maryculter was previously thrown out by Aberdeenshire councillors.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Rubble of the Old Mill Inn hotel lies on the site at South Deeside Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rubble of the Old Mill Inn hotel lies on the site at South Deeside Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ambitious plans to revive the “eyesore” site of the former Old Mill Inn at Maryculter have suffered another setback.

Business partners Mike French, Victor Sang and Audrey Sang came up with a proposal to build a new garden centre and five homes on South Deeside Road.

The development also included plans to renovate the C-listed corn mill and open it up again as an antique shop and cafe.

The Old Mill Inn at Maryculter was a much-loved venue in Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson

It was discussed by members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee back in January.

However, they voted to refuse the project.

Councillors even visited the site before making their final decision on the matter.

But not willing to go down without a fight, the trio lanched an appeal, taking the matter to the Scottish Government in April.

Why was the Old Mill Inn plan refused?

However six months on, Holyrood reporter Amanda Chisholm has dismissed the appeal and refused the planning application.

She said the proposed development did not meet local development rules.

Ms Chisholm noted that while there was “substantial” support for the proposal, that was not enough to bring the plan to fruition.

She also believed the five new homes would be “out of step” with the landscape as well as the pattern of residential properties in the area.

An artist impression of the redeveloped Old Mill Inn site. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The reporter also stated the proposed houses would have a negative impact on the character of the listed corn mill.

Meanwhile, she argued the five homes would lead to overdevelopment of the former hotel grounds.

Transport to the site was also a concern for Ms Chisholm.

She explained: “The site would not be well connected in sustainable transport terms, particularly in regard to schools. Residents would be over-reliant on private vehicles.”

In a final blow to the business partners, the reporter said she was “not content” to support the proposed garden centre either.

Old Mill Inn popular for parties

The hotel was originally a staging post during the 1800s and during the First World War it was used as an Indian Regiment Base.

In 1978, as the oil boom brought riches to the region, it became the home of the first nightclub in the north-east – Champers.

Mike, Victor and Audrey bought the Old Mill Inn in 1989 and over the years the hotel hosted numerous events including weddings and birthday parties.

Business partners Mike French and Victor Sang. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

It closed its doors in 2014 and underwent a major refurbishment, but Storm Frank flooded the venue just months after it reopened.

The historic hotel, which had been in operation for around 200 years, was badly damaged following a fire in February 2021 and demolished.

The partners then unveiled plans to redevelop the site.

They hoped to build an “iconic” two-storey garden centre constructed on stilts that would be protected from future storms and potential floods.

At the time, Mike told us the development would create new jobs while providing a new facility for locals and tourists alike.

All the latest planning stories

