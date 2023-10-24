Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais leads with strong average and 50,000gns high

After selling Barnsford Ferny for 70,000gns in 2011, Renfrewshire couple Tom and Sheena Gatherer, almost did a repeat twelve years on, selling its half brother for 50,000gns at Stirling Bull Sales yesterday.

Charolais bulls (65) averaged £8,253 (+£654 on the year) and met a 71% clearance, with society representatives stating there was a solid trade throughout, backed up by a strong commercial demand.

The Gatherers, who run just six females in their herd at Inchinnan, led the way with the naturally born Barnsford Thistle, an AI son of the 17,000gns Elgin Jagger.

Bred from the couple’s hugely successful cow Alwent Broom, which calved down with Thistle at 16 years of age, he stood reserve junior champion and was also reserve junior male champion at the Highland Show.

Charolais cow produces bulls to 70,000gs and 50,000gns in 12 years

He sold to David and Chris Timm of the Wensleydale, York.

Keith duo Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson from Upper Drakemyres, had a day to remember when they sold at 30,000gns and 22,000gns for two prize winners.

Dearest from the couple’s 8-cow Silvermere herd was the senior and overall champion Silvermere Tsunami, a February 2022-born son of Clyth Diplomat.

Bred out of the Scalehouses Humphrey sired, Silvermere Ocala, he sold to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire, and Danny Sawrij, Swalesmoor, Lauderdale.

The other at 22,000gns was the couple’s junior champion, June 2022-born Silvermere Tesla, by the herd’s previous stock bull Balbithan Napoleon.

The buyer was Andrew Ewing, Dumbretton, Annan.

Also selling at 22,000gns, was the reserve intermediate champion, Balmyle Thumper, from Bill Bruce’s herd at Meigle, Perthshire.

He is by Balmyle Patrick, out of the Brampton Nacodar sired, Balmyle Inkling, and sold to Messrs Speaton, Borback.

Messrs Kellas, The Raws, Dufftown, went to 16,000gns for first prize intermediate winner Gretnahouse Topper, from Lucy Houston’s herd at Gretna Green.

Keith duo sell at 30,000gns and 22,000gns

He is by Lochend Nighthawk, out of the Wesley Equinox sired, Gretnahouse Masweety.

Messrs Alex Bayne and Son, Drumness, Auchterarder, went to 9,500gns for Gretnahouse Thumper, from the same home.

Mike and Lisa Massie, Auchnagatt, Ellon, sold bulls to 12,000gns and 9,000gns.

Dearest was Elrick Talent, one of the first sons of Ballinlare Phantom for sale, out of the Maerdy Gouverneur dam, Elrick Ornament.

The buyer was J Warnock and Sons, Dreva Farm, Biggar.

At 9,000gns, was Elrick Tommy, by the same sire, to J and J Strain, North Garphar, Girvan.

Allen Drsydale’s Glenericht herd at Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie, sold 12,000gns and 10,000gns.

The dearest was Glenericht Troy, a Thrunton Fairfax son, out of Glenericht Polly, to L and D Hair, Drumbreddan, Stranraer.

Audrey and Abbie Anderson, Easter Knox, Arbroath, paid 10,000gns for Glenericht Travis, by Glenericht Limpet, which is a full brother to 17,500gns and 12,000gns bulls.

His dam is the Clyth Diplomat sired, Glenericht Jewel.

John Jeffrey’s Kersknowe herd at Kelso, sold to 12,000gns for Kersknowe Torando, by Kersknowe Pope, to Frazer Leslie, Odinstone, Shapinsay.

Mr Jeffrey also sold at 11,000gns for Kersknowe Theo, by Balmyle Navarone, to Duncan MacVicar, Middle Ballot, Balfron.

Aberdeenshire breeders Sandra and John Middleton, Cowfords Farm, New Pitsligo, sold Hollywell Taichi, for 10,000gns to AH Fisher, Merrick, Stranraer.

Perthshire and Aberdeenshire breeders sell in five-figure bracket

He is by Nuthampstead Judas.

Perthshire breeder Robert Young, Todpark, Alyth, sold Mornity Thumper, for 9,000gns to Jeffrey James, Clydach, Swansea.

He is by the £17,500 Glenericht Pegasus.

Matthew Milne and family, Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, sold their reserve senior champion Elgin Troy, for 8,500gns to A and J Craig, Craigton, Castle Douglas.

He is by Caylers Noah, which has sired other sons to 11,000gns.