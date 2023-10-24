Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais leads with strong average and 50,000gns high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais leads with strong average and 50,000gns high

The 65 Charolais bulls averaged £8,253, which is up £654 on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur
Keith duo Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson with their 30,000gns and 22,000gns bulls. Picture by Ron Stephen.
After selling Barnsford Ferny for 70,000gns in 2011, Renfrewshire couple Tom and Sheena Gatherer, almost did a repeat twelve years on, selling its half brother for 50,000gns at Stirling Bull Sales yesterday.

Charolais bulls (65) averaged £8,253 (+£654 on the year) and met a 71% clearance, with society representatives stating there was a solid trade throughout, backed up by a strong commercial demand.

The Gatherers, who run just six females in their herd at Inchinnan, led the way with the naturally born Barnsford Thistle, an AI son of the 17,000gns Elgin Jagger.

Bred from the couple’s hugely successful cow Alwent Broom, which calved down with Thistle at 16 years of age, he stood reserve junior champion and was also reserve junior male champion at the Highland Show.

Charolais cow produces bulls to 70,000gs and 50,000gns in 12 years

He sold to David and Chris Timm of the Wensleydale, York.

Keith duo Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson from Upper Drakemyres, had a day to remember when they sold at 30,000gns and 22,000gns for two prize winners.

Dearest from the couple’s 8-cow Silvermere herd was the senior and overall champion Silvermere Tsunami, a February 2022-born son of Clyth Diplomat.

Bred out of the Scalehouses Humphrey sired, Silvermere Ocala, he sold to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire, and Danny Sawrij, Swalesmoor, Lauderdale.

The other at 22,000gns was the couple’s junior champion, June 2022-born Silvermere Tesla, by the herd’s previous stock bull Balbithan Napoleon.

The buyer was Andrew Ewing, Dumbretton, Annan.

Also selling at 22,000gns, was the reserve intermediate champion, Balmyle Thumper, from Bill Bruce’s herd at Meigle, Perthshire.

Sale leader at 50,000gns was Barnsford Thistle from Tom and Sheena Gatherer.

He is by Balmyle Patrick, out of the Brampton Nacodar sired, Balmyle Inkling, and sold to Messrs Speaton, Borback.

Messrs Kellas, The Raws, Dufftown, went to 16,000gns for first prize intermediate winner Gretnahouse Topper, from Lucy Houston’s herd at Gretna Green.

Keith duo sell at 30,000gns and 22,000gns

He is by Lochend Nighthawk, out of the Wesley Equinox sired, Gretnahouse Masweety.

Messrs Alex Bayne and Son, Drumness, Auchterarder, went to 9,500gns for Gretnahouse Thumper, from the same home.

Mike and Lisa Massie, Auchnagatt, Ellon, sold bulls to 12,000gns and 9,000gns.

Dearest was Elrick Talent, one of the first sons of Ballinlare Phantom for sale, out of the Maerdy Gouverneur dam, Elrick Ornament.

The buyer was J Warnock and Sons, Dreva Farm, Biggar.

At 9,000gns, was Elrick Tommy, by the same sire, to J and J Strain, North Garphar, Girvan.

Allen Drsydale’s Glenericht herd at Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie, sold 12,000gns and 10,000gns.

The dearest was Glenericht Troy, a Thrunton Fairfax son, out of Glenericht Polly, to L and D Hair, Drumbreddan, Stranraer.

Audrey and Abbie Anderson, Easter Knox, Arbroath, paid 10,000gns for Glenericht Travis, by Glenericht Limpet, which is a full brother to 17,500gns and 12,000gns bulls.

His dam is the Clyth Diplomat sired, Glenericht Jewel.

John Jeffrey’s Kersknowe herd at Kelso, sold to 12,000gns for Kersknowe Torando, by Kersknowe Pope, to Frazer Leslie, Odinstone, Shapinsay.

Mr Jeffrey also sold at 11,000gns for Kersknowe Theo, by Balmyle Navarone, to Duncan MacVicar, Middle Ballot, Balfron.

Aberdeenshire breeders Sandra and John Middleton, Cowfords Farm, New Pitsligo, sold Hollywell Taichi, for 10,000gns to AH Fisher, Merrick, Stranraer.

Perthshire and Aberdeenshire breeders sell in five-figure bracket

He is by Nuthampstead Judas.

Perthshire breeder Robert Young, Todpark, Alyth, sold Mornity Thumper, for 9,000gns to Jeffrey James, Clydach, Swansea.

He is by the £17,500 Glenericht Pegasus.

Matthew Milne and family, Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, sold their reserve senior champion Elgin Troy, for 8,500gns to A and J Craig, Craigton, Castle Douglas.

He is by Caylers Noah, which has sired other sons to 11,000gns.

