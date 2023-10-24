Better than half price: Flight tickets for Tiree, Barra and Coll residents to drop by up to 60%

Tiree and Coll residents will be able to fly to Glasgow for 60% less under a new agreement between Loganair and the Scottish Government.

People who live on Barra will also be able to travel to Scotland’s biggest city for 42% less than they do at present.

The new four-year public service obligation (PSO) contract will start tomorrow and is worth £24 million.

The subsidised routes will see flights to Tiree, which can cost as much as £200, be capped at a maximum of £81 for one journey for the next year.

Coll residents will also be able to receive the reduced rate on these flights, whilst the Barra to Glasgow route will be no more than £91, significantly lower than than the current £156.

Other measures included in the agreement, which also includes subsidised flights between Campbeltown and Glasgow, includes:

More services to and from Barra at busy times of the year.

Ensuring seats are available at short notice for medical patients who need to use the Tiree service.

‘We know how important these lifeline flights are’

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “We know how important these lifeline flights are for our rural and island communities, so I’m pleased to award the contract to Loganair to continue providing this service for a further four years.

“These air links offer vital connectivity for the people that rely on them, allowing them to travel for work, medical appointments, access to vital mainland services, as well as visiting family and friends.

“I’m also pleased to see new measures being brought in to improve the services, with capped fares for island residents and the extension of medical seat reservations.

“I congratulate Loganair on winning this contract and l look forward to seeing these enhanced services bring benefits to the communities they serve.”

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles added: “I’m delighted that Loganair will remain as the operator of the essential air services to Barra, Campbeltown and Tiree – routes that we’ve served for nearly 50 years.

“The new contract award represents a huge vote of confidence in the dedicated team of Loganair pilots, engineers and ground staff who deliver these services day in, day out in all weathers across the year.

“I am truly grateful for this recognition by the Scottish Government of their efforts and for the opportunity to continue our valued relationships with the communities in Barra, Campbeltown and Tiree who depend on these services.”