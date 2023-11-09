North-east agricultural stalwart wins RNAS public award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

North-east agricultural stalwart wins RNAS public award

Peter Cook is an agricultural economist from Kemnay in Aberdeenshire.

By Katrina Macarthur
Peter Cook heads up Food, Drink and Agriculture at Opportunity North East. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Peter Cook heads up Food, Drink and Agriculture at Opportunity North East. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An ”instrumental” figure within Scottish agriculture has been crowned the winner of this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) public award.

The award, which is sponsored by the Press & Journal, recognises a public figure or personality for their services to agriculture.

Aberdeenshire farmer and agricultural economist Peter Cook, who is director of Food, Drink and Agriculture at Opportunity North East (ONE), is this year’s award winner.

Peter was brought up on the family farm at Mosshead, Kemnay, and went on to dedicate almost 40 years of his expertise and knowledge to the industry in a range of consultancy, advisory and development roles.

Throughout that time, he has also farmed with his wife Lynne at Roquharold, running 450 breeding ewes and a range of crops, principally malting barely.

He studied a degree in agriculture at Aberdeen University and went on to work as an agricultural economist at the North of Scotland College of Agriculture which became SAC, and then progressed into becoming head of SAC’s Rural Business Unit at Thainstone.

“I’ve spent much of my career translating complex issues into key points that farmers and other businesses can act upon,” said Peter.

“I hosted hundreds of meetings across all of Scotland and elsewhere, particularly at the times when farming policy changed radically such as the introduction of area and headage payments, or when there was tremendous pressure on the industry.

Peter pictured at Future Farming Expo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“In the process, I think I’ve been on every farmed island in Scotland, got storm bound on Barra and even missed the Unst ferry. As a result, I seem to have spent much of my time farming at home either in the dark or at very busy weekends.”

Agricultural policy has been a large area of Peter’s work, and as well as working for government and local authorities.

Peter has travelled the globe, especially most East European countries assisting their Governments and farmers to prepare for joining the EU and setting up advisory services.

‘Most of my time farming has been either in the dark at at very busy weekends’ says Peter Cook

This has included working for the World Bank, the EU Commission and UK Overseas Development.

He has been a special advisor to Westminster and Holyrood committee inquiries into hill farming support, the future of Scottish agriculture and rural development policy, including taking groups of MPs to visit farming practices in New Zealand.

Peter then established his own independent consultancy business ‘2 Mennie Cooks Ltd’ with a wide range of clients from Governments to individual farmers.

In 2010, Peter kicked off the Monitor Farm programme in the north-east in conjunction with SAOS, creating the farmer led groups to provide practical examples of best practice and innovation.

RNAS president Alan Cumming, with Iain MacDonlald, Gordon Towns, Ben Lowe and Peter Cook at the RNAS awards lunch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He said: “It is a real privilege to have worked with groups of farmers seeking practical solutions, and to have helped so many individual farming families, and to be trusted with the details of the business, particularly when it comes to tough issues such as succession.”

It has been noted that when Peter is either speaking or chairing at an agricultural meeting, the seats are always filled.

His efforts are now focused on ONE – an organisation funded by the Wood Foundation, which has been set up to grow the economy in the north-east beyond the oil and gas sector.

‘Privileged to work with farmers on tough issues such as succession’

Peter and his team support NE food and drink businesses to grow through a range of growth, market development, technology and skills programmes.

The headline project is ONE SeedPod – a £27 million investment in the food and drink industry to create an innovation hub for manufacturing and production in the north-east, currently under construction on the SAC Craibstone site.

Peter said: “I am honoured and equally delighted to be the recipient of this award. I have only ever achieved things through working with teams of tremendous people, and I really dedicate this award to them.”

More from Farming

Farmers’ Choir singers joined by RSABI chair, Jimmy McLean, RSABI and SCAA staff, United Auctions representative, Judith Murray, and farmer and comedian, Jim Smith.
Tickets available for Farmers' Choir charity concert in 2024
There will be a lamb butchery demonstration.
Farmers invited to prime lamb demo event at Huntly Mart
The Soil Association is calling for fruit and vegetable consumption to double. Picture by Kenny Smith.
Strategy plea after horticulture sector deemed ‘bleak’
A Highland farmer had one of his sheep killed by a tourist's dog in Laide. Picture shows the dead sheep. Image supplied by Andrew Ross.
Video: Highland farmer horrified after sheep drowned in brutal dog attack
Rednock Salvador from Malcolm and Gill Pye led the trade at 8,000gns. Photography by Isla Campbell.
Rednock leads Salers trade to 8,000gns
McLaren Tractors staff pictured ahead of the open day to celebrate the anniversary.
Highland machinery firm celebrates 20 years in business
Patrick Sleigh farms near Oldmeldrum.
Aberdeenshire farmer calls for change after severe flooding damage
Farmstrong Scotland's new programme director Alix Ritchie.
Alix Ritchie appointed head role at Farmstrong Scotland
Kevin Gilbert pictured in a discussion at a previous farming breakfast. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farming Breakfast returns to Thainstone this month
Overall conventional champion Andrew Mitchell senior getting near his finish on day one of the competition.
Forfar ploughmen land top awards at Scottish Ploughing Championships