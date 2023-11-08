Farmers invited to prime lamb demo event at Huntly Mart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers invited to prime lamb demo event at Huntly Mart

The event will take place at United Auctions' Huntly Mart on November 13.

By Katrina Macarthur
There will be a lamb butchery demonstration.

Sheep producers in the north and north-east are invited to a lamb selection and butchery demonstration at Huntly Mart this month.

The free evening meeting, due to take place on Monday November 13, is being held as part of Quality Meat Scotland’s Monitor Farm programme.

It will bring together all three north area Monitor Farms in Strathspey, Deeside and Buchan.

The event will focus on selecting healthy lambs for market and a butchery demonstration of value-added cuts in new season lamb, with discussions involving a variety of speakers.

Michael Wilson of Woodhead Bros, Turriff, will demonstrate handling and conformation of lambs for sale, followed by a discussion about batching and presenting lambs for the ring with United Auctions staff.

Donald Young, United Auctions director, says correct batching can make a huge difference to achieving a successful sale, as all buyers are seeking consistency of weights.

Vet Tim Geraghty from SRUC Veterinary Services, who has a remit for disease surveillance across the north of Scotland, will talk about lamb health, with a discussion about seasonal health issues.

Butchery techniques, including traditional and value-added cuts, will be demonstrated by Gary Raeburn of Forbes Raeburn Butchers.

The Huntly butchery business has won awards for its innovative lamb products, including its popular Scotch lamb stacks.

Gary is supplying the meat for the evening’s lamb-based dishes prepared by Forrest Catering.

The event will take place from 5 to 8pm at United Auctions’ Huntly Mart.

Booking is essential via

Events

Further information on each Monitor Farm, see www.monitorfarms.co.uk or contact north cluster adviser Peter Beattie on 07769 366614 or email monitorfarm@qmscotland.co.uk

