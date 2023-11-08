Farmers invited to prime lamb demo event at Huntly Mart

Sheep producers in the north and north-east are invited to a lamb selection and butchery demonstration at Huntly Mart this month.

The free evening meeting, due to take place on Monday November 13, is being held as part of Quality Meat Scotland’s Monitor Farm programme.

It will bring together all three north area Monitor Farms in Strathspey, Deeside and Buchan.

The event will focus on selecting healthy lambs for market and a butchery demonstration of value-added cuts in new season lamb, with discussions involving a variety of speakers.

Michael Wilson of Woodhead Bros, Turriff, will demonstrate handling and conformation of lambs for sale, followed by a discussion about batching and presenting lambs for the ring with United Auctions staff.

Donald Young, United Auctions director, says correct batching can make a huge difference to achieving a successful sale, as all buyers are seeking consistency of weights.

Vet Tim Geraghty from SRUC Veterinary Services, who has a remit for disease surveillance across the north of Scotland, will talk about lamb health, with a discussion about seasonal health issues.

Butchery techniques, including traditional and value-added cuts, will be demonstrated by Gary Raeburn of Forbes Raeburn Butchers.

The Huntly butchery business has won awards for its innovative lamb products, including its popular Scotch lamb stacks.

Gary is supplying the meat for the evening’s lamb-based dishes prepared by Forrest Catering.

The event will take place from 5 to 8pm at United Auctions’ Huntly Mart.

Booking is essential via

Further information on each Monitor Farm, see www.monitorfarms.co.uk or contact north cluster adviser Peter Beattie on 07769 366614 or email monitorfarm@qmscotland.co.uk