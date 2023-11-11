Beef event coming to Aberdeenshire in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Beef event coming to Aberdeenshire in 2025

BeefTech 2025 will be held on Wednesday May 28 near Peterhead.

By Katrina Macarthur
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) will host BeefTech 2025 by kind permission of the Gall family at Home Farm, Kininmonth on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025. Picture shows; Pictured from left, are: Cameron MacIver (RNAS Vice President), Fiona Davidson (RNAS Secretary), Gray Gall, Noel Gall, Joanna Gall, Kate Gall and Alan Cumming (RNAS President). Pictured at the front are Sandy (left) and Muir Gall with Sal.. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by RNAS Date; 09/11/2023
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) will host BeefTech 2025 by kind permission of the Gall family at Home Farm, Kininmonth on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025. Picture shows; Pictured from left, are: Cameron MacIver (RNAS Vice President), Fiona Davidson (RNAS Secretary), Gray Gall, Noel Gall, Joanna Gall, Kate Gall and Alan Cumming (RNAS President). Pictured at the front are Sandy (left) and Muir Gall with Sal.. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by RNAS Date; 09/11/2023

A specialist beef event, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS), is coming to Aberdeenshire in 2025.

The society has announced plans for BeefTech 2025, which will be hosted by the Gall family at Home Farm, Kininmonth, near Peterhead, on Wednesday May 28.

This event which will feature a broad range of activities to promote agriculture and the beef industry, continuing a long tradition of specialist events hosted by RNAS over the years.

With details of the one-day programme still to be firmed up, the programme will centre on education and knowledge sharing through the demonstrations, seminars, exhibitions, with a focus on eating quality.

The Gall family runs a finishing enterprise, with a suckler herd of predominantly Salers cows put to an Aberdeen-Angus or Limousin bull.

Lambs are supplied from Shetland and are finished over the winter.

The arable enterprise focuses on feed barley for home use, with the addition of oilseed rape, wheat and milling oats for sale, and some local contracting work.

RNAS president Alan Cumming said: “We are delighted to announce our latest on-farm industry event, and we are sure that the industry will get on board with what is shaping

“The Gall family has provided us with the ideal location at Kininmonth and we are very grateful to them for their support. We now hope that sponsors, exhibitors and visitors will join our efforts to deliver an important opportunity for learning, discussion and promotion.”

Noel Gall added: “We are really interested to shine a light on new and innovative solutions for the beef industry and to explore how to optimize the farm to fork journey, something particularly important for us.”

More from Farming

Pictured with society secretary Jennifer Leslie, is president David Barclay, front right, and back left, Philip Murray and Jocky Wilkie.
New top team at Perthshire Agricultural Society
The proposed ban has been criticised by NFU Scotland.
Export of live animals from UK set to be banned
Pete Black spoke openly about having dyslexia when he featured on This Farming Life.
Free dyslexia assessments offered to Scottish farmers
The £1m programme is part of a wider initiative. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Government launches new £1m programme to boost dairy exports
Peter Cook heads up Food, Drink and Agriculture at Opportunity North East. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North-east agricultural stalwart wins RNAS public award
Farmers’ Choir singers joined by RSABI chair, Jimmy McLean, RSABI and SCAA staff, United Auctions representative, Judith Murray, and farmer and comedian, Jim Smith.
Tickets available for Farmers' Choir charity concert in 2024
There will be a lamb butchery demonstration.
Farmers invited to prime lamb demo event at Huntly Mart
The Soil Association is calling for fruit and vegetable consumption to double. Picture by Kenny Smith.
Strategy plea after horticulture sector deemed ‘bleak’
A Highland farmer had one of his sheep killed by a tourist's dog in Laide. Picture shows the dead sheep. Image supplied by Andrew Ross.
Video: Highland farmer horrified after sheep drowned in brutal dog attack
Rednock Salvador from Malcolm and Gill Pye led the trade at 8,000gns. Photography by Isla Campbell.
Rednock leads Salers trade to 8,000gns