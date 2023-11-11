Beef event coming to Aberdeenshire in 2025

A specialist beef event, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS), is coming to Aberdeenshire in 2025.

The society has announced plans for BeefTech 2025, which will be hosted by the Gall family at Home Farm, Kininmonth, near Peterhead, on Wednesday May 28.

This event which will feature a broad range of activities to promote agriculture and the beef industry, continuing a long tradition of specialist events hosted by RNAS over the years.

With details of the one-day programme still to be firmed up, the programme will centre on education and knowledge sharing through the demonstrations, seminars, exhibitions, with a focus on eating quality.

The Gall family runs a finishing enterprise, with a suckler herd of predominantly Salers cows put to an Aberdeen-Angus or Limousin bull.

Lambs are supplied from Shetland and are finished over the winter.

The arable enterprise focuses on feed barley for home use, with the addition of oilseed rape, wheat and milling oats for sale, and some local contracting work.

RNAS president Alan Cumming said: “We are delighted to announce our latest on-farm industry event, and we are sure that the industry will get on board with what is shaping

“The Gall family has provided us with the ideal location at Kininmonth and we are very grateful to them for their support. We now hope that sponsors, exhibitors and visitors will join our efforts to deliver an important opportunity for learning, discussion and promotion.”

Noel Gall added: “We are really interested to shine a light on new and innovative solutions for the beef industry and to explore how to optimize the farm to fork journey, something particularly important for us.”