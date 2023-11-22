Dingwall Christmas show and sale

Dingwall and Highland Marts held its annual Christmas show and sale this week alongside a weekly sale of 27 prime cattle and 759 prime lambs.

The show of cattle, judged by Ewan MacDonald, on behalf of John M Munro Butchers, Dingwall, was won by a 19-month-old Limousin cross bullock scaling 645kg from Callum Maciver, Easter Strath of Auchterflow.

Mr MacDonald backed his decision and went on to purchase his champion for £3,225 or 500p per kg.

The reserve champion was a 20-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Michael Robertson and family, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul.

Scaling 720kg, she stood reserve champion at Echt Show in the summer and sold for the top price per head of £3,384 or 470p per kg to Anthony Kitson of Kitsons Butchers, North Yorkshire.

The Fettes family from Braes of Enzie, stood champion native for a second consecutive year with a 665kg Aberdeen-Angus cross bullock which later sold to Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edengight, Keith, for £2,141.30 or 322p.

They also stood reserve champion native with a 600kg Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer, which made £2,100 or 350p per kg to Fraser Brother Butchers, Dingwall.

Second prize continental heifer went to Callum Maciver, later realising 345p per kg, with second prize bullock going to the Munros at Inverhcarron, Ardgay, which sold for 340p per kg.

Callum Maciver also took first prize in the pairs, while J and B McCallum, Mountrich, Dingwall, stood second.

In the sheep, judge Matthew Barrack, Overhill, New Pitsligo, awarded the championship to 44kg Beltex crosses from Messrs Sutherland, Borrowston Mains, Thurso, purchased for £180 per head on behalf of T Holmes Livestock, Lockerbie.

Reserve went to 43kg Beltex cross from the Munros, Invercharron, which made £145 per head to John M Munro Butchers.

The 759 new season lambs averaged 238.6p (+6.7p), with SQQ 25.5kg to 45.5kg (360) averaged 239.6p (+2.9p) per kg.

Prize list – Pairs of lambs – Texel – 1, Borowston Mains, Thurso 55kg, £147; 2, J Munro and Son, Invercharron. Suffolk – 1, Easter Springfield, 56.5kg, £126; 2, Muirton Mains, 53.5kg, £121.50; 3, Muirton Mains, 51kg, £119. Blackface – 1, Tulloch Farm, Dingwall, 52kg, £118.50; 2, Tulloch Farm, Dingwall £46kg, £105; 3, Knockandhu, Tomatin, 42.5, £99. Mule – 1, Blackford Farm, Croy, 54, £121; 2, Blackford Farm, Croy, 53, £121.50; 3, Tulloch Farm, 59kg, £122.50. Cheviot – 1, 238 Rearquhar, Dornoch.49kg, £118. Beltex – 3rd prize Kinnahaird Farm, Contin, 46kg, £120.

Leading prices – Cattle – Per kg – Bullocks: Braes of Enzie, (LimX), 370.0p, (AA), 322.0p, Bogie Street, Huntly, (LimX), 355.0p, Invercharron, (BRBX), 340.0p, Brae-Edge Farm, Olrig, (LimX), 294.0p, (BRBX), 273.0p, Ashley, North Kessock, (LimX), 280.0p. Heifers: Invercharron, (BRB), 390.0p, Braes of Enzie, (AAX), 350.0p, (LimX), 330.0p, 9 Ordale, (LimX), 345.0p, (twice), 340.0p, (twice), Mountrich Farm, Dingwall, (CharX), 330.0p, 284.0p,(LimX), 325.0p, 300.0p, 284.0p, 282.0p, (SalX), 296.0p, Easter Clune, Lethen, (LimX), 330.0p, 2 Jindalee Farm Cottages, Humbertson, (LimX), 315.0p. Per head – Bullocks: Invercharron, (BRBX), £2,346.00, Bogie Street, (LimX), £2,254.25, Braes of Enzie, (LimX), £2,164.50, (AA), £2,141.30, Brae-Edge Farm, (LimX), £1,940.40, (BRBX), £1,788.15, Ashley, (LimX), £1,792.00. Heifers: 2 Jindalee Farm Cottages, (LimX), £2,362.50, 9 Ordale, (LimX), £2,261.00, £2,190.75, £2,156.25, £2,108.00, Easter Clune, (LimX), £2,211.00, Invercharron, (BRBX), £2,203.05, Braes of Enzie, (AAX), £2,100.00, (LimX), £2,079.00, Mountrich Farm, (LimX), £2,047.50, £1,945.40, £1,860.00, £1,692.00, (CharX), £2,044.80, £2,013.00, (SalX), £1,687.20. Sheep – TexX – Borowston Mains, £147, 267.0p, 4 Glaick, Ardross, £139, Brae-Edge, £134, £126, Invercharron, £130, 283.0p, Glaick, (Jnr), £127, Braes of Enzie, Buckie, £126, 274.0p, The Dell of Killiehuntly, £125, £120, £117.50, £115.50, 251.0p, 245.0p, (twice), 242.0p, Easter Springfield, £124.50, £122.50, Blackford Farm, £121.50, 245.0p, Glebe Farm, Kiltarlity, £120, £119, £115.50, 257.0p, 243.0p, (twice), 242.0p, Muirton Mains, £118.50, £115, 240.0p, Kinnahaird Farm, £117, £116, £113, £111.50, 252.0p, 246.0p, (twice), 240.0p, Midbadgrinan, £111.50, 248.0p, Bleach Field Croft, 259.0p, 243.0, Achnamoine, 251.0p, Balintraid Farm, 241.0p, Upper Blairnain, 240.0p, Kinchyle Farm, 240.0p; BeltX – Invercharron, £145, 337.0p, Kinnahaird Farm, £120, £119, 261.0p, 248.0p, Woodside, Muir of Tarradale, £115, Midbadgrinan, £109, 256.0p, Croft 2 & 7 Burnbank, Linside, 250.0p; SuffX – Easter Springfield, £126, Muirton Mains, £121.50, £119, £115, (twice), 240.0p, (twice), Rhindhu Farms, £114, £109, Mariain, £112.50, Wester Muckernich, £112, 249.0p, Midbadgrinan, £110.50, 240.0p, Upper Blairnian, 261.0p, 241.0p; Mule – Tulloch Farm, £122.50, £115, Blackford Farm, £121.50, £121, £116.50, 238.0p, Rhindhu Farms, £114.50; BF – Tulloch Farm, £118.50, £110, £105, 229.0p, 228.0p, (twice), Knockandhu, £99, 233.0p; Chev – 238 Rearquhar, £118, 241.0p; Cross – South Clunes Farm, £116.50, 240.0p. Feeding sheep: Tex ewe – Barnyards, £265, £200, £148; Belt ewe – 25 Camult Muir, £168, £140; TexX ewe – Brae-Edge Farm, £148, (twice), Allaloth Farm, £122, Glebe Farm, £121, £108, Little Kildrummie, £109, Guidebest, £89, £81, Bleach Field Croft, £81; CharX ewe – Glebe Farm, £138, Guidebest, £87; BFL – Rovie Farm, £117, £97; Lyn ewe – Woodside, £116, £107; ZWB ewe – Garguston Farm, £108; Chev ewe – Woodside, £105, South Balkeith, £95, Ord Farm, £92, Glebe Farm, £85, Carnoch, £82; SuffX – Drimore Farm, £105, Little Kildrummie, £104, £81; Mule – Allaloth, £91, Balintraid Farm, £88, Rhevackin, £83; CHM ewe – Allaloth, £87; BF ewe – Blackford, £81, Tulloch Farm, £77, Rhevackin, £75; TexX ram – Middleton Farm, £300, Glebe Farm, £164; Chev ram – Middleton, £128; TexX wdr – Guidebest, £88, Easter Templand, £87.