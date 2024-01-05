Dingwall & Highland Marts ceases trading at Lochmaddy Auction Mart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dingwall & Highland Marts ceases trading at Lochmaddy Auction Mart

The company made the announcement on social media this week.

By Katrina Macarthur
Some of the best Suffolk cross store lambs in the country are sold through Lochmaddy Auction Mart, pictured here, when sold by auctioneer Daniel Urquhart.
Some of the best Suffolk cross store lambs in the country are sold through Lochmaddy Auction Mart, pictured here, when sold by auctioneer Daniel Urquhart.

Island farmers and crofters have faced a major blow following an announcement from Dingwall and Highland Marts that it is withdrawing its auctioneering services from Lochmaddy Auction Mart on North Uist.

The company, which operates other auction centres at Dingwall, Fort William, Portree and Stornoway, posted a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

Highland mart firm ceases trading in North Uist

It said many factors including declining livestock numbers, staffing, increased running costs and stock being consigned to mainland markets all contributed to the board of directors’ difficult decision in that running sales at Lochmaddy was no longer viable.

Dingwall and Highland Marts’ managing director Grant Macpherson said livestock numbers sold through the centre had ”fallen off a cliff” and that the matter had been discussed at board level for the past six years.

He said: “As a company, we have had a long connection with Lochmaddy but unfortunately the costs involved when livestock numbers have declined makes it unviable as the operators.

Livestock numbers ”fallen off a cliff” says mart chief

“The poor reliability of the ferry service to the island has been another major factor. We have had senior auctioneers stuck on the island on two or three occasions and we cannot afford this during the busy sale season.

“The livestock on the island is well sought after by buyers on the mainland and we will do our utmost to offer our support to the islanders going forward.”

Mr Macpherson assured customers that there was no plans to stop trading at its other auction centres.

The Lochmaddy Auction Mart is owned by the shareholders of North Uist and Benbecula Livestock Limited and latterly has hosted three livestock sales each year.

Donald Norman MacDonald, vice-chairman of the organisation, said it was ”very sad times” for the islanders and that the board had been doing its upmost to keep operations running.

North Uist is home to the largest number of breeding stock in the Western Isles

“This news is concerning for farmers and crofters on the island as it not only affects businesses but it affects people socially,” said Mr MacDonald.

He said that the directors will be meeting next week and he hopes there will be an opportunity for another company to take over the operation.

Full story in Saturday’s Press & Journal.

