Dingwall & Highland Marts ceases trading at Lochmaddy Auction Mart

Island farmers and crofters have faced a major blow following an announcement from Dingwall and Highland Marts that it is withdrawing its auctioneering services from Lochmaddy Auction Mart on North Uist.

The company, which operates other auction centres at Dingwall, Fort William, Portree and Stornoway, posted a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

Highland mart firm ceases trading in North Uist

It said many factors including declining livestock numbers, staffing, increased running costs and stock being consigned to mainland markets all contributed to the board of directors’ difficult decision in that running sales at Lochmaddy was no longer viable.

Dingwall and Highland Marts’ managing director Grant Macpherson said livestock numbers sold through the centre had ”fallen off a cliff” and that the matter had been discussed at board level for the past six years.

He said: “As a company, we have had a long connection with Lochmaddy but unfortunately the costs involved when livestock numbers have declined makes it unviable as the operators.

Livestock numbers ”fallen off a cliff” says mart chief

“The poor reliability of the ferry service to the island has been another major factor. We have had senior auctioneers stuck on the island on two or three occasions and we cannot afford this during the busy sale season.

“The livestock on the island is well sought after by buyers on the mainland and we will do our utmost to offer our support to the islanders going forward.”

Mr Macpherson assured customers that there was no plans to stop trading at its other auction centres.

The Lochmaddy Auction Mart is owned by the shareholders of North Uist and Benbecula Livestock Limited and latterly has hosted three livestock sales each year.

Donald Norman MacDonald, vice-chairman of the organisation, said it was ”very sad times” for the islanders and that the board had been doing its upmost to keep operations running.

North Uist is home to the largest number of breeding stock in the Western Isles

“This news is concerning for farmers and crofters on the island as it not only affects businesses but it affects people socially,” said Mr MacDonald.

He said that the directors will be meeting next week and he hopes there will be an opportunity for another company to take over the operation.

