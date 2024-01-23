Record year for second-hand machinery firm as sales reach £71m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Record year for second-hand machinery firm as sales reach £71m

The company held 51 auctions in 2023 and recorded an increase in sales on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur
Cheffins sale ground based in East Anglia.
Cheffins sale ground based in East Anglia.

Agricultural machinery auctioneers Cheffins produced a record year of sales in 2o23 achieving a £23 million increase on the year.

The firm saw its total second-hand machinery and plant sales for the year reach £71 million from 51 auctions.

Oliver Godfrey, director and head of the machinery division at Cheffins said: “Despite supply chains returning to normality from the past couple of years, new machinery prices continue to be high, which is adding caution to the market, especially when many arable growers have struggled to get winter crops established.

“The export market has also returned in full force over the past 12 months, with machines sold and shipped worldwide from both our monthly machinery sales hosted at Sutton and at the on-site sales throughout the country.”

Sale highlights included the dealer dispersal for Ripon Farm Services in Yorkshire, which saw over £5m of machinery sell in one day.

Standout lots during 2023 included a low-hour 2022 John Deere 6R125, which sold at £131,000 to a buyer from Poland, and a Massey Ferguson 20 Multi-Power that sold for three times its estimate reaching a record price of £31,500.

Oliver continued: “There is still a huge demand for low-hour, high-spec, well-maintained second-hand equipment that has come directly from farm. Buyers are prepared to pay a premium for these items as they represent a sound investment and a considerable saving over a new machine.”

