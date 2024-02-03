Farmers concerned that entire Highland region could become a national park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmers concerned that entire Highland region could become a national park

Protests took place recently against the CNPA with farmers and crofters arguing that they have been poorly informed.

By Katrina Macarthur
Glen Feshie in Cairngorms National Park.
Glen Feshie in Cairngorms National Park.

Farmers are fearing that the entire Highland region could become branded with ‘national park status’ as proposals have recently emerged for new national parks to be formed on a large area west of Inverness and on Skye.

Protests took place recently against the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) with farmers and crofters arguing that they have been poorly informed by those in power when it comes to making decisions in the area.

Those in the newly proposed areas such as Glen Affric, Loch Ness and on Skye fear they are now in the same boat as those in the CNPA area, with community consultation meetings being advertised at short notice.

The two new proposed national parks near Inverness are Glen Affric & Loch Ness and Ben Wyvis & Glen Affric, with the application due to be submitted to the Scottish Government by February 29.

One local farmer who has been rallying support on social media said he was only made aware last week that he farms in two application areas for national park status.

He said: “I’m worried. We don’t have enough evidence from any point of view to form a real opinion on how this might affect us as farmers, rural workers or as people who live in the community. The decisions made now will impact mostly on the next generation.

“As landowners, we were not consulted in the pre-application stages. It makes me very suspicious that it seems to have gone right under the radar.”

Meanwhile, more than 110 concerned farmers, crofters and local stakeholders attended a meeting in Skye, chaired by NFU Scotland (NFUS) vice-president Alasdair Macnab.

All attendees indicated that they did not support the creation of a National Park in their area.

NFUS is now hosting a national webinar on Monday February 5 at 6.30pm to inform members about the nomination process.

Mr Macnab said: “Farming and food production are highly important to Scotland’s rural economy and are the key drivers of the local community and landscape management that draws in other opportunities.

“This must be a major consideration when assessing nominations for new national parks.

“Meaningful involvement of the local community at each stage in the nomination process is key but that is not being delivered by many of the proposed bids.

“The nomination process for new national parks is causing a lot of concern and confusion for members with regards to what it means for them and their area. If your area is proposing a new national park, I urge you to attend the online meeting.”

Registration is at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMudO6opzsvEt08IdPxXsnlqTAVSXTH5RMC

