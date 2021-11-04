Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Local Business

Commercial property: Knight Property Group celebrates new green benchmark

By Keith Findlay
November 4, 2021, 6:00 am
4-5 Lochside Avenue, Edinburgh Park.

Knight Property Group, of Aberdeen, has announced the completion of a £20 million redevelopment and refurbishment project in Edinburgh.

The 43,000 sq ft pavilion-style building at 4-5 Lochside Avenue, Edinburgh Park, achieved practical completion last week.

Knight said it had set a new standard for sustainable office redevelopment in the area.

Achieving completion and delivering it during the pandemic is a significant milestone, and we are very proud of the sustainable standards it has achieved.”

James Barrack, Knight Property Group.

The redeveloped building offers open-plan Grade A office accommodation, ranging from 14,000 to 43,000sq ft, over three floors.

Knight said it remodeled, redeveloped and refurbished the building, rather than demolish it, to support a “retro-first” approach to provide fossil fuel-free, zero direct emissions office accommodation, aligned to net-zero targets and Scottish Government new-build heat standards.

The project has also achieved UK Green Building Council 2025-2030 interim targets for operational energy use.

Green credentials

According to Knight, it is currently the only all-electric new development in Edinburgh and features “a host of sustainability and well-being enhancements”.

These include an EPC (energy performance certificate) “B+” rating, all electric air-conditioning delivered via air source pump technology, 100% ventilated fresh air delivered to the working environment, solar photovoltaic panels on the roof, electric vehicle charging points and smart LED lighting on all floors.

Knight added the site boasted “best practice in terms of ‘wellness’, offering a safe and secure, Covid-friendly, green and sustainable environment that also features 60 bike spaces with maintenance facilities”.

Knight ‘totally committed’ to net-zero

James Barrack, founder and chairman of the firm, said: “Our original vision was to redevelop the building to an extremely high standard – offering occupiers a contemporary and modern working environment, but crucially all set within a highly sustainable and net carbon neutral office.

“We are totally committed to take action on climate change and sustainability.

“This is embedded in the core culture of our business and at the heart of all our developments.”

Knight Property Group chairman James Barrack.

Mr Barrack added: “4-5 Lochside Avenue is one of the strongest buildings in Edinburgh Park.

“Achieving completion and delivering it during the pandemic is a significant milestone, and we are very proud of the sustainable standards it has achieved.”

Edinburgh Park is home to 7,000 employees with surrounding occupiers including JP Morgan, Regus, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Sustainability and wellness ‘pre-requisite requirements’ for occupiers

JLL and CBRE are joint letting agents for 4-5 Lochside Avenue, which Knight purchased in January 2020 from LaSalle Investment Management and sits on a three-acre site.

Cameron Stott, director, JLL, said: “Sustainability and wellness are quite rightly now pre-requisite requirements for occupiers.

“Knight really grasped and embraced this agenda throughout the development.”

CBRE director Angela Lowe added: “We anticipate that 4-5 Lochside Avenue will be an attractive prospect for many occupiers due to the high specification, strong environmental credentials and excellent connectivity.”

