North-east estate agent confirms trend towards country living

Solicitor and estate agent Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace (RCCW) has reported a 40% surge in demand for rural homes as people seek out more space as a result of the pandemic.

The firm, which has offices in Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Ellon, Inverurie and Banchory, said it sold about £170 million-worth of properties during the year to July 31, of which £110m involved rural homes.

New recruits

The increased demand for a home in the countryside equates to 40% sales growth, compared with two years ago, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, RCCW added.

The firm has recently taken on seven new staff, including new associates, conveyancing experts and a property consultant, in response to the boost to business and also in anticipation of future growth.

We took this step after seeing a clear shift in the number of people seeking to change from city life to out of town living.” Callum McDonald, managing partner, Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

RCCW’s new recruits include branch principals for the Inverurie and Banchory offices, with associate solicitors Kim Smart and Shona Morrison taking up those roles respectively.

Ms Smart previously worked for Ledingham Chalmers, while Ms Morrison – boasting more than 30 years’ experience in residential and rural conveyancing together, as well as private client expertise in wills, powers of attorney and welfare issues – has joined RCCW from AC Morrison and Richards.

Conveyancing expert Andrew Bruce has also joined RCCW as an associate, having previously been a partner at Masson Glennie in Fraserburgh. He also has experience in commercial work and liquor licensing.

Sustained growth

RCCW managing partner Callum McDonald said: “The north-east property market has continued to grow at pace, particularly in rural areas, which has required the strengthening of our branch network in the main satellite towns of Banchory, Stonehaven, Ellon and Inverurie.

“Our estate agency clients like to deal with people who know the area in which they are looking to buy property, and that is exactly what we offer in all of these branches.

“The addition of experienced staff with great local knowledge complements the talent already in place.”

Mr McDonald added: “We took this step after seeing a clear shift in the number of people seeking to change from city life to out of town living, a trend which has been encouraged by the advent of more working from home.

“The number of properties we have sold has increased by an average of 21% across our branches outwith the city, and it is unlikely these changes will be reversed as businesses adopt hybrid working models.

“The appointment of new staff will help to support this growth and enable us to continue to provide our renowned legal services, not only in residential conveyancing and estate agency services, but across the whole range of legal practice.”

RCCW’s residential property department is led by Bill Barclay, who said: “We have continued to provide support to clients as they move home throughout the pandemic.

“As the market continues to improve, we have increased staffing levels to support our growth and to allow us to continue to provide a first-class service to clients wishing to move home within the north-east.”

Raeburn Christie merged with fellow Aberdeen firm Clark & Wallace to form RCCW in 1990.

The enlarged group has gone on to become one of the largest full services legal firms with headquarters in Aberdeen, with a staff of more than 120.

