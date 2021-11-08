Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five beautiful homes for sale now in the north and north-east of Scotland

By Jacqueline Wake Young
November 8, 2021, 11:45 am
269 Great Western Road, Aberdeen.

From executive city apartments to amazing country residences, we bring you the pick of the current property market in these most desirable areas of Scotland.

Number 269 Great Western Road mixes period features with modern style.

269 Great Western Road, Aberdeen

This beautifully appointed two-bedroom period apartment in the west end of Aberdeen is ready to move in to.

Period features include high ceilings, bay windows and original fire surround with wood-burning stove.

The upgraded kitchen is accessed from the lounge, creating a flowing space for entertaining, and there is a shared rear garden and an exclusive large garage.

Offers over £220,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace and aspc.

Number 15 East Craigbank in Cults sits on a corner plot and was bought brand new in 2018.

15 East Craigbank Drive, Cults

This five-bedroom detached villa was bought brand new from CALA just three years ago, and so the new owner will enjoy all the benefits of a new-build house, but without the price tag that goes with that.

Built and decorated to a high standard, the corner-plot house offers luxury family living, with open-plan spaces ideal for entertaining, French doors that lead to a large enclosed garden, under-floor heating, a patio area and hot tub.

Offers over £699,750 with Blackadders and aspc.

Number 45a Allardice Street in Stonehaven is an exciting property just minutes from the beach.

45a Allardice Street, Stonehaven

This three-bedroom period apartment with garden is just minutes from the beach and mixes period detailing with modern spec.

Full of character, its features include original floorboards and a working fireplace.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area is a wonderful space for entertaining and a real talking point among guests.

Home-working is catered for with a converted attic space with lots of natural light. A must-see property.

Offers over £219,995 with Aberdein Considine.

Evelix Farmhouse dates back to the 18th Century and is set in 11 acres of grounds.

Evelix Farmhouse, Dornoch

Set within 11 acres of beautiful grounds on the banks of the River Evelix – with salmon and trout fishing rights – this five-bedroom country house enjoys fine, tranquil scenery.

Dating back to the 18th Century, the home retains period features such as high ceilings and original fireplaces and includes three en-suite bathrooms, a conservatory, vegetable garden, greenhouse, pond and a large terrace that’s ideal for entertaining.

Offers over £1 million with Strutt & Parker Inverness on 01463 723595.

Hazel Bank, Forres, has lots of period features but has been remodelled within to create large, airy rooms.

Hazel Bank, Forres

Hazel Bank is an impressive, seven-bedroom detached townhouse dating back to the late 1800s and enjoying an elevated position in one of the most sought after streets in the town.

In recent years, it has been modernised and remodelled to create large, airy rooms and boasts a new oak kitchen with Aga and diner and new four-piece bathroom.

It has open fireplaces and a secluded garden and is close to woodland walks, while the beach is five minutes away at Findhorn Bay.

Offers over £510,000 with Galbraith on 01343 546362 or email elgin@galbraithgroup.com

