Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

SpaceX rocket launch coup for Britain’s most northerly inhabited island

By Keith Findlay
January 13, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 8:02 pm
Crowds on the beach watch the latest SpaceX rocket launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Crowds on the beach watch the latest SpaceX rocket launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Elon Musk’s latest SpaceX adventure has taken off from Florida, with a ground station in Shetland providing vital support for a precious piece of cargo.

The Falcon 9 rocket – part of multibillionaire Musk‘s space programme – blasted off from Cape Canaveral carrying more than 100 small satellites.

One of these is the Gossamer Piccolomini, created and developed by US aerospace firm Lunasonde and it turned to SaxaVord UK Spaceport on Unst for some expert support.

SaxaVord won the contract to provide launch and early operation support for Lunasonde’s  low-frequency radar system, which uses pioneering subsurface imaging for detecting and monitoring exploitable resources.

“We kick off 2022 as we mean to go forward, with the Lunasonde contract a tremendous achievement for the team here.”

Jacques Meheut, SaxaVord UK Spaceport.

The Shetland space port was also tasked with continuing to support the satellite at low earth orbit, by downlinking crucial data and new mission updates.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch

Lunasonde is naming all of its satellites after craters on the moon.

Shetland’s space port team are counting down to the UK’s first vertical satellite launches from Unst.

They, together with US aerospace, arms, defence, information security and technology giant Lockheed Martin, are aiming for take-off during 2022, subject to planning permission.

Lamba Ness peninsula, the location of the proposed SaxaVord UK Spaceport launch site on Unst.

SaxaVord UK Spaceport ground station network manager Jacques Meheut said: “Last year was a busy year… amid the challenges posed by Covid restrictions.

“We kick off 2022 as we mean to go forward, with the Lunasonde contract a tremendous achievement for the team here.”

Lunasonde chief executive Jeremiah Pate said: “We are very excited to work with SaxaVord UK Spaceport to support our first satellite.

“The SaxaVord ground station is invaluable to collecting our first data from orbit.”

UK first looms for Unst

The UK Government-backed project to send satellites into space from Unst, which is the most northerly of the inhabited British Isles, is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

It is aimed at delivering the first vertical small satellite launch from UK soil and also the first commercial launch in Britain for US-based ABL Space Systems’ new RS-1 rocket.

SaxaVord UK Spaceport – named after the highest hill on Unst – was itself launched in 2017, as Shetland Space Centre.

The company is working closely with its community and Shetland Islands Council to ensure minimum impact and maximum benefit from what is expected to be a major new sector of the local economy.

Rocket man on board as Shetland space project gets ready for take-off

Space no longer a final frontier as Scots’ projects take off

SaxaVord UK Spaceport also has a multi-launch deal with Scottish firm Skyrora to fire rockets into space from Shetland over the next decade.

Edinburgh-based Skyrora aims to start sending its 75ft long, 56-tonne XL rocket to deliver satellites into orbit this year.

It recently won £2.5 million of co-funding from the European Space Agency and hopes its agreement with SaxaVord UK Spaceport will help it deliver up to 16 launches a year by 2030.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal