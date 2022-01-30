Small business focus: The ex-Dorchester employee now running a hotel and lodges in rural Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Joanna Gall, owner of Saplinbrae Hotel and Lodges, near Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire.

How and why did you start in business?

I always wanted to run my own business. We bought Saplinbrae in 2015 and before that we ran The Lodge at Strichen for five years.

At Saplinbrae we have continued to develop our ethos.

We are farmers, and believe in natural hospitality and the provenance of our product.

Our aim is to create an experience and atmosphere where guests feel at home, enjoying good food, good wine and good times.

How did you get to where you are today?

After graduating from Edinburgh University I wanted to travel, and while saving to do that I worked in events and fundraising for the Highland Hospice and Black Isle Show.

On my return from New Zealand I landed a dream job as an events coordinator at Ackergill Tower, in Caithness, and then worked at the Dorchester in London for three years, also in events.

After that I returned to Scotland and set about building an offering here.

Who helped you?

My husband, Noel, is a great asset for the business because of his practical brain and ability to fix things.

My boss and mentor at Ackergill, Arlette Banister, personified “anticipating guest needs” – I learnt a huge amount from her.

My mum’s counsel is often sought and her advice is pretty sound.

I feel I am missing out many important people here – it’s too hard to choose.

What is your biggest mistake?

In my first year at Saplinbrae I made a mistake with my cashflow, which was very stressful and a huge learning curve. I learned my lesson.

What is your greatest achievement?

I hope it’s still ahead of me. Covid has stalled us being able to develop our offering so we are looking to the future and have embarked on a significant refurbishment of our dining room and main entrance – first impressions are vital.

It feels like a great achievement to witness our hotel experience increasing in quality and consistency, which is exactly what I aim for.

There’s a huge amount of work from our team to achieve that and the past couple of years have been challenging in unprecedented ways.

When I hear good guest feedback it makes me satisfied, happy and excited to keep upgrading our 18th century building and lovely grounds, and make sure everything is up to the standards we demand of ourselves.

If you were in power in government what would you change?

The hospitality industry has its ongoing challenges, whether its workforce shortages, small profit margins or low wages.

I feel strongly about developing our people and teaching the value of work. I see youngsters excelling in our business for whom academia was not the right setting and we need to put more value in that.

Work is healthy and builds self-confidence. It also develops self-sufficiency and purpose which is central to a positive mindset and wellbeing.

This goes for all ages – hospitality offers a challenging, often fast-paced, fulfilling and almost always fun career.

But hospitality isn’t always seen as desirable, so I believe strongly we have to find ways to better financially reward work.

This could be done by making the VAT system fairer for hospitality businesses, allowing for greater investment and financial reward for our people.

We are keen to shape policy in any way that we can, by working with organisations like the Federation of Small Businesses, which puts such things to government at a local, Scottish and UK level.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Professionally, I wish for consistency in our product, a happy team and 100% occupancy.

Personally, to bring up our boys, Mure and Sandy, to be positive, confident and kind.

What do you do to relax?

Since I was wee I have been involved in breeding North Country Cheviot sheep, which stems from our family farm in the Black Isle. I love it and it is a total departure from the things which normally occupy my brain.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Finding the time to read is a challenge. I recently bought Barack Obama’s book and it’s on my list for reading in 2022.

I watch The Crown and I do love a cooking show – Saturday Kitchen and Chef’s Table on Netflix.

What do you waste your money on?

Mure and Sandy – it’s amazing what you can spend on Lego and Paw Patrol comics. I do also like a nice pair of boots.

How would your friends describe you?

Probably honest, loyal, hospitable, passionate and a bit forgetful too.

What would your enemies say about you?

I would like to think I don’t have any serious enemies. If they are mean enough to be an enemy, I don’t care what they think.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive an Audi estate, but would love to have a VW Golf again so I could nip around.

