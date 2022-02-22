Highland League: Brora Rangers sign Ben Williamson on loan from Ross County until the end of the season By Sophie Goodwin February 22, 2022, 6:39 pm Ben William has signed for Brora Rangers on loan from Ross County. Supplied by Brora Rangers. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Brora Rangers have signed Ben Williamson on loan from Ross County for the rest of the season. The defender, 18, has been on loan in the Highland League already this season, having turned out for Nairn County between August and January. Williamson, who is a Staggies academy graduate, first joined up with County’s first team squad in 2020. He made his Ross County debut in the League Cup against Elgin City in November that same year. Williamson will now join up with Brora, who travel to Glebe Park to face Brechin in the quarter-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup tomorrow night. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Highland League Cup: Holders Rothes ready for Fraserburgh battle and Buckie and Inverurie clash Highland League Cup: Brora in goalkeeper hunt ahead of Brechin clash Malky Mackay keen to reward players who succeed at Ross County Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to show mettle in final stages of season