Hotels in Skye and Argyll hand staff £2K to help allay cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Hotels in Skye and Argyll hand staff £2K to help allay cost of living crisis

By Erikka Askeland
March 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Staff from the Three Chimneys are getting extra help to face cost of living crisis. L to R - Danny McDermott, Scott Davies, Kieran Walker, Olivia Dewar.
Staff from the Three Chimneys are getting extra help to face cost of living crisis. L to R - Danny McDermott, Scott Davies, Kieran Walker, Olivia Dewar.

Owners of two remote luxury hotel restaurants have pledged to provide staff living locally with an allowance of £2,000 to help them with the spiralling cost of living.

The new benefit scheme launched by the Wee Hotel Company will help employees in Skye and Argyll who don’t stay in supported staff accommodation to tackle the effects of fast-rising utility and living costs.

The “living out allowance” will be available to local employees of the Three Chimneys on Skye and the Pierhouse at Port Appin from April.

This coincides with when households face significant rises in energy bills – particularly in the north of Scotland – as well as an increase in National Insurance payments.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is also fuelling inflation fears which was already at a 30-year high before the hostilities commenced.

While the West contends with how to support the people of Ukraine who are being forced to flight or flee, the war is also causing the cost of petrol and diesel to spiral to record highs, as well as affecting the price of household staples such as wheat.

The company, founded by hotelier Gordon Campbell Gray, currently employs over 70 people across its two venues.

The Pierhouse staff from L to R – Michael Leathley, Fiona McLean, Vilmantas Siaulys, Rita Thomson.

Under the terms of the allowance, full-time team members are eligible to receive payment of £2,000 per year paid monthly, and those on hourly contracts will be paid an extra £1 per hour.

Times are tough

Recently, hotels across the north of Scotland were urged to improve staff pay and conditions in an effort to overcome the persistent staff recruitment crisis caused by a “perfect storm” of the pandemic and Brexit.

Fiona McLean, general manager at the Pierhouse, which is on the shores of Loch Linnhe with views to the islands of Lismore and Mull, said the payment also recognised those who have worked through the difficulties of the pandemic.

She said: “We know times are tough for our team members.

“As a result, we’re making this new allowance available to eligible employees, which we hope will go some way in supporting them through this difficult period but also recognising their hard work, dedication and patience throughout the last two years.”

The bonus is also an incentive to attract more young people to the industry, particularly in rural locations which can struggle to retain employees.

Krzysztof Dudkowski, general manager at the Three Chimneys, a renowned restaurant which also offers six bedrooms in an adjacent property, said the group had recently invested in providing accommodation for staff from off-island, but would now also focus on workers already resident in the area.

He said: “We have invested heavily in our staff accommodation over the last two years purchasing great houses in beautiful locations for our live-in team members.

“Now is the time to support our colleagues living out locally.

“It is more important than ever that we get the message out there, especially to young people, that working in Scottish hospitality in remote, coastal locations like ours can be highly fulfilling and rewarding.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]