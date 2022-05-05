Commercial property: BCI Industrial Services relocates to Moorfield’s Aberdeen Energy Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BCI Industrial Services has taken the next step in its growth plans by moving its headquarters to Aberdeen Energy Park at Bridge of Don.

The energy industry quality and inspection services specialist has moved into Unit 8 of the park’s Energy Development Centre (EDC).

BCI’s new site comprises 1,500sq ft of flexible office accommodation, ample room for the firm’s current five-strong workforce but also offering space to grow.

The company, previously based in Dyce, is looking to recruit additional staff later in the year.

BCI moved in after signing a five-year lease with the landlord, Moorfield Group.

Stuart Beveridge, managing director, BCI, said: “Location and quality of space were the determining factors for our move to the energy park.

“We needed more space within a prestigious location, and the Energy Development Centre ticked all the boxes.

“It provides a great base for our staff and will help facilitate our future ambitious growth plans.”

80% occupancy

Moorfield head of asset management Hugh Canham said: “BCI aligns well with the current occupiers in the Energy Development Centre, which is generating strong interest and has now achieved 80% occupancy, with only two available units remaining.

“Occupiers are focusing on securing the highest quality workspace as they welcome staff back to the office.”

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks comprise 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 people.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for the parks, which are managed by Avison Young.

Daniel Stalker, senior surveyor in Ryden’s Aberdeen office, said: “Positive sentiment is now returning to the north-east property market, with occupiers seeking high-quality flexible space in strategic locations like Bridge of Don.

“The EDC provides the ideal blend of hybrid office and industrial premises, and is suitable for a range of occupiers.”

Moorfield has established a joint venture with Buccleuch Property – Buccmoor – to further develop the two parks.