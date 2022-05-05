Commercial property: BCI Industrial Services relocates to Moorfield’s Aberdeen Energy Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial property: BCI Industrial Services relocates to Moorfield’s Aberdeen Energy Park

By Keith Findlay
May 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 9:27 am
BCI Industrial Services managing director Stuart Beveridge.
BCI Industrial Services has taken the next step in its growth plans by moving its headquarters to Aberdeen Energy Park at Bridge of Don.

The energy industry quality and inspection services specialist has moved into Unit 8 of the park’s Energy Development Centre (EDC).

BCI’s new site comprises 1,500sq ft of flexible office accommodation, ample room for the firm’s current five-strong workforce but also offering space to grow.

The company, previously based in Dyce, is looking to recruit additional staff later in the year.

BCI moved in after signing a five-year lease with the landlord, Moorfield Group.

Energy Development Centre, Aberdeen Energy Park.

Stuart Beveridge, managing director, BCI, said: “Location and quality of space were the determining factors for our move to the energy park.

“We needed more space within a prestigious location, and the Energy Development Centre ticked all the boxes.

“It provides a great base for our staff and will help facilitate our future ambitious growth plans.”

80% occupancy

Moorfield head of asset management Hugh Canham said: “BCI aligns well with the current occupiers in the Energy Development Centre, which is generating strong interest and has now achieved 80% occupancy, with only two available units remaining.

“Occupiers are focusing on securing the highest quality workspace as they welcome staff back to the office.”

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks comprise 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 people.

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for the parks, which are managed by Avison Young.

Daniel Stalker, senior surveyor in Ryden’s Aberdeen office, said: “Positive sentiment is now returning to the north-east property market, with occupiers seeking high-quality flexible space in strategic locations like Bridge of Don.

“The EDC provides the ideal blend of hybrid office and industrial premises, and is suitable for a range of occupiers.”

Moorfield has established a joint venture with Buccleuch Property – Buccmoor – to further develop the two parks.

