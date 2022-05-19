Full house for Knight Property Group at Kingshill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full house for Knight Property Group at Kingshill

By Keith Findlay
May 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:50 am
l-r Cryozest co-owners Ben Coveney and Alan Webster.
Knight Property Group has secured cold therapy business Cryozest for the last-remaining retail unit at Kingshill Commercial Park in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Cryozest co-owners Ben Coveney and Alan Webster agreed a five-year lease for Unit 5B, which extends to 900sq ft.

The pair’s plans for a cryotherapy centre were four years in the making.

Japanese roots

Originally developed in Japan, the health and healing benefits of whole body cryotherapy – where clients experience temperatures down to minus 170°F (-110°C) – have been known for some time.

But it has only become more mainstream and popular recently, with the practice being endorsed by professional athletes, “A” list celebrities and top football stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is also now widely regarded as an effective therapy for rheumatic diseases and skin conditions, as well as for helping with weight loss and unhealthy sleep patterns.

To ensure their safety, Cryozest’s clients must complete a medical questionnaire prior to any treatment and all sessions are monitored by a highly-trained member of staff.

Around 12 people are working on an employed or self-employed basis with Cryozest, which also offers health, hair and beauty treatments.

Alan Webster, left, and Ben Coveney.

Mr Coveney said: “We are really excited about our launch and it is great to have such a perfect base for our business to grow and expand.

“We anticipate positive demand for our services from clients from Aberdeen and around the north-east.”

Knight managing director Howard Crawshaw said: “Cryozest is an exciting addition to the occupier mix at Westhill and we look forward to seeing the business evolve and develop.

“Occupiers like Cryozest and The Hill Deli are seeking quality and well-located retail units, and it is pleasing to achieve full occupancy of our speculative units at Kingshill.”

This development has generated considerable interest.”

Daniel Mitchell, FG Burnett.

Savills and FG Burnett are the agents for Kingshill.

FG Burnett surveyor Daniel Mitchell said: “This development has generated considerable interest.

“Achieving full occupancy is testament to Knight’s ability to anticipate market demand and develop accordingly.”

Tags

Conversation

