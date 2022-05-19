Full house for Knight Property Group at Kingshill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Knight Property Group has secured cold therapy business Cryozest for the last-remaining retail unit at Kingshill Commercial Park in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Cryozest co-owners Ben Coveney and Alan Webster agreed a five-year lease for Unit 5B, which extends to 900sq ft.

The pair’s plans for a cryotherapy centre were four years in the making.

Japanese roots

Originally developed in Japan, the health and healing benefits of whole body cryotherapy – where clients experience temperatures down to minus 170°F (-110°C) – have been known for some time.

But it has only become more mainstream and popular recently, with the practice being endorsed by professional athletes, “A” list celebrities and top football stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is also now widely regarded as an effective therapy for rheumatic diseases and skin conditions, as well as for helping with weight loss and unhealthy sleep patterns.

To ensure their safety, Cryozest’s clients must complete a medical questionnaire prior to any treatment and all sessions are monitored by a highly-trained member of staff.

Around 12 people are working on an employed or self-employed basis with Cryozest, which also offers health, hair and beauty treatments.

Mr Coveney said: “We are really excited about our launch and it is great to have such a perfect base for our business to grow and expand.

“We anticipate positive demand for our services from clients from Aberdeen and around the north-east.”

Knight managing director Howard Crawshaw said: “Cryozest is an exciting addition to the occupier mix at Westhill and we look forward to seeing the business evolve and develop.

“Occupiers like Cryozest and The Hill Deli are seeking quality and well-located retail units, and it is pleasing to achieve full occupancy of our speculative units at Kingshill.”

This development has generated considerable interest.” Daniel Mitchell, FG Burnett.

Savills and FG Burnett are the agents for Kingshill.

FG Burnett surveyor Daniel Mitchell said: “This development has generated considerable interest.

“Achieving full occupancy is testament to Knight’s ability to anticipate market demand and develop accordingly.”