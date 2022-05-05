Union Square’s owner moves forward plans for its sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union Square’s owner moves forward plans for its sale

By Keith Findlay
May 5, 2022, 12:31 pm
How much will Aberdeen's largest shopping centre fetch?
Property giant JLL is understood to have been tasked with finding a buyer for Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.

React News has reported a price tag of £150 million, but this may include other assets.

The Press and Journal revealed earlier this year that Union Square was being lined up for a sale by its owner, Hammerson, which recently netted £70m – for its 50% stake – from the sale of Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow.

Hammerson has also recently completed the sale of Victoria Gate and Victoria shopping centres in Leeds – in a £120 million deal – as part of its strategy to dispose of non-core assets.

The company has raked in more than £620m from disposals since the start of 2021.

Its appointment of an agent for Union Square comes just a few months after Beach Boulevard Retail Park in Aberdeen changed hands in a deal believed to be worth £60m.

The retail park’s new owner is California-based Realty Income Corporation (RIC), a property trust that invests in free-standing, single-tenant commercial properties in the US, UK and Spain.

Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

RIC acquired the site from abrdn – formerly Standard Life Aberdeen – following a hotly-contested bidding process, according to real estate industry website React News.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group put Berryden Retail Park in Aberdeen up for sale earlier this year as part of a portfolio expected to fetch upwards of £320m.

And Savills was instructed to put the former John Lewis department store in Aberdeen city centre on the market, with some experts predicting a price tag of around £5 million.

Aerial view of the old John Lewis department store in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Centrepoint Retail Park, off Berryden Road, and the new indoor market planned for the city centre are among other sites currently up for sale in the Granite City.

Whatever price Union Square fetches, it is likely to be substantially less than the £275m  development value of the shopping centre around the time of it opening in October 2009.

Union Square.

Union Square is Aberdeen’s largest shopping and leisure destination, with the city’s railway and bus stations on its doorstep.

It is home to more than 50 top fashion and high street favourites including Zara, Marks and Spencer and H&M, as well as iconic brands such as Apple, Hugo Boss and Levi’s.

The centre – boasting nearly 560,000sq ft of retail and leisure space – also houses more than 30 restaurants and a 2,400-seat Cineworld cinema. It is visited by more than 15 million people a year.

Hammerson has so far declined to comment on the prospect of Union Square being sold. JLL has been approached.

Why buy a shopping centre now?

Retail parks and some shopping centres are widely seen as a safer bet than high street stores in the current investment market, with many of the latter struggling to counter the impacts of Covid-19 and online shopping.

In a review of Scottish commercial property earlier this year, the Ryden agency said the retail market was “nuanced” but continuing to contract overall.

According to Ryden, shopping centre buyers now tend to be drawn towards sites suited to “repositioning”, or with redevelopment angles, and those geared towards convenience.

