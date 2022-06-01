Moray family took plunge into hospitality amid pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Moray family took plunge into hospitality amid pandemic

By Ian Forsyth
June 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Director Katie Wilson with platefuls of food at Admirals Inn.
Director Katie Wilson with platefuls of food at Admirals Inn.

The pandemic was not enough to stop one enterprising family from joining the hospitality sector in a coastal village in Moray.

It was last October when Sarah Morrison, her husband, Martin, son Ross and his partner, Katie, took the plunge at Admirals Inn, just a stone’s throw from the sea at Findochty.

They have since faced challenges in their first venture in hospitality, but Mrs Morrison has no doubts that hard work and dedication will see them make a success of the pub.

She said: “We are very happy with the business so far – custom has been steady in the bar and the restaurant. We would obviously like to see a busy summer.

“Having the inn has been a joy, as I meet so many lovely customers and really enjoy seeing them having a satisfying experience here.”

l-r Directors Katie Wilson and Sarah Morrison.

A quick look on the Tripadvisor website shows several recent five-star reviews for Admirals and its food, so Mrs Morrison and her co-directors must be doing plenty of things right.

There are strong family ties for the pub’s directors with Findochty, an attractive village whose roots go back several hundred years.

“My mother was born and grew up here,” Mrs Morrison said, adding: “When I was a youngster I spent many a weekend and holiday at the harbour area, and Katie was born in the village and grew up here.”

Admirals Inn, Findochty.

Hospitality has had a tough time of things due to Covid, but Mrs Morrison and her co-directors were not deterred from taking over Admirals.

She added: “We decided that, once the pandemic was under control, hospitality could only get better – and we all agreed we wanted to be part of that in Findochty.”

Running Admirals, which has 15 staff, is an “education”, as exciting as it is challenging, Mrs Morrison said.

“Our first year was always going to be an intense learning period, doing things like listening to the advice of regular and local customers.”

Waitress Zoe Leslie, with directors Katie Wilson and Sarah Morrison.

She admitted to being nervous about taking over the inn, but added: “We are not in the business to make money fast.

“It is going to be a long-term investment for us – hard work and dedication from us all will help make the business go forward successfully.”

The directors have had to face a variety of unexpected challenges.

Mrs Morrison added: “There have been many – from pouring the perfect pint to making sure the toilet doors lock, and also dealing with failed equipment.

“There have been challenges every day, and we address them all and make plans to try to eliminate them.”

Sarah Morrison looks after another customer at Admirals Inn.

As regards the future, Mrs Morrison said the directors wanted to modify and enhance the premises to make them even more appealing to customers.

Asked about any possible threats to the business, she said the rapid rise in the cost of living was affecting everyone.

She added: “Less people may decide to venture out this summer and there could also be fewer tourists around due to high fuel costs.

“This could potentially affect and delay our future plans for Admirals. We will monitor the situation closely.”

Read more: RGU hospitality expert says city needs positivity to take ‘next brave steps’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]