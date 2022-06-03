Buckingham Palace, winery tour and fine dining round off hospitality apprenticeships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckingham Palace, winery tour and fine dining round off hospitality apprenticeships

By Keith Findlay
June 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Outside Buckingham Palace, l-r, are north-east hospitality apprentices Hannah Kerridge, Joanne Payne, Anthony McKillop and Leven Hampson.
Outside Buckingham Palace, l-r, are north-east hospitality apprentices Hannah Kerridge, Joanne Payne, Anthony McKillop and Leven Hampson.

Training course catering is usually finger sandwiches and a cup of soup, or a buffet selection if you’re lucky.

So how about sesame-cured salmon with compressed cucumber, tobiko, coriander oil and spring onion, washed down with Pommery Brut Royal just as the starter?

Or an intermediate course of a smoking teapot, with coconut sorbet and passion fruit?

It wasn’t quite what four young apprentices were expecting as they embarked on the final stage of their Hospitality Apprenticeship North East (Hane) course – a “learning journey” to London in early May.

But that was the standard of catering which greeted them over a two-day tour of some of the UK’s finest hospitality to mark the completion of their programme.

Hane, created by local hoteliers and supported by Opportunity North East and Skills Development Scotland, is delivered by Training Matters.

And the trip to London marked the end of an apprenticeship dogged by Covid, lockdowns and travel bans.

The apprentices have now graduated, making them the first cohort to complete the scheme.

Behind the scenes at the palace

When they were serving breakfasts in carrier bags to the door handles of guest bedrooms at the height of the pandemic, the apprentices could not have envisaged themselves behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace.

Or indeed being wined and dined by the general manager of one of the capital’s five-star hotels.

Seeing the amazing set up of the kitchen at Buckingham Palace has to my highlight of the trip.”

Leven Hampson

Touring the kitchens at Buckingham Palace and hearing about the scale of operation required to cater for glittering state banquets, with an army of chefs also preparing choice three-course staff meals for hundreds every day, was of particular interest to an apprentice at The Fife Arms hotel in Braemar.

Leven Hampson said: “The minute I stepped in the kitchen at The Fife Arms I knew this was where I wanted to be.

“Seeing the amazing set up of the kitchen at Buckingham Palace has to my highlight of the trip.”

The north-east contingent with some of the people they met at The Hari Hotel in London.

It was the level of customer service offered by five-star luxury hotel The Hari, in Belgravia, which impressed Anthony McKillop from Douneside House hotel in Tarland.

Mr McKillop said: “They call their approach ‘positive stalking’. It’s their way of creating a totally personalised trip for each guest.

“They look through publicly available channels such as social media or company websites to find unique ways to enhance a guest’s stay.

Spellbinding attention to detail

“For one Harry Potter-mad child, they arranged a wand in the room with a list of secret spells the staff knew how to act out. It’s customer service on a totally different level.”

Another fascinating visit was to Nyetimber Sparkling Winery, by Pulbrorough, in West Sussex, where the north-east group were guided by estate owners.

It opened eyes to the fact an apprenticeship in a hotel does not always lead to a hotel-based job.

The four apprentices with some of the team at Nyetimber Vineyard.

Hannah Kerridge, of Jurys Inn Aberdeen Airport, said: “Visiting Nyetimber, which was a truly magical day, showed me that my apprenticeship could lead to a career in another type of venue, or even as a brand ambassador.”

The trip itinerary, arranged in partnership with global professional body the Institute of Hospitality, was designed to show the young apprentices potential ways to unlock their future hospitality careers.

The fine dining lunch, which included four courses and paired wines at The Podium, on prestigious Park Lane, in Mayfair, London, was served by the restaurant manager in the chef’s dining room.

But it wasn’t the only memorable food and beverage experience on the memorable trip.

Drinks on The Terrace at The Hari ranked high in the group’s experiences too.

Joanne Payne from The Fife Arms said that, while the trip was the experience of a lifetime, she could see what the Hane qualification could lead to.

Ms Payne added: “When we all began this apprenticeship, I think we all knew it was a good career move.

“But completing the programme and visiting the London hotels, seeing the range of roles which it has opened up to us, we now really understand what a fantastic foundation the apprenticeship has given us all.”

I think we all knew it was a good career move.”

Joanne Payne.

The apprenticeship’s four main themes – food and beverage, housekeeping, kitchen and reception – are an opportunity to see which area of hotel operations appeals most to trainees.

Hane chairman Stephen Gow said: “As a group of local hoteliers, with the support of Opportunity North East, we wanted to devise a scheme which delivered more than just a real job with a real wage for young adults.

“We wanted to design a solid ladder to a genuine career in hospitality.

l-r at Nyetimber Vineyard are Anthony McKillop, Leven Hampson, Hannah Kerridge and Joanne Payne.

“This trip to London and the warm response the apprentices and programme received from some of the most senior members of our industry there, along with the cheeky job offers made to our apprentices, reinforces our belief the scheme is relevant and important.

“We wanted to create home-grown talent; to give young adults an incredible grounding to move forward in their career – wherever in the world that takes them.”

Applications for the autumn intake of the Hane programme are open now at hospitalityapprentice.com

