Home Business Local Business

Award success for north-east financial planner

By Kelly Wilson
June 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:00 pm
SpringGen founder Jenny Madhoo.
SpringGen Advice founder Jenny Madhoo has been named innovator of the year at the NextGen Planner Awards.

The chartered financial planner was recognised for her pioneering work setting up financial advice platform SpringGen.

It provides professional and affordable advice to Gen Y and Zs – millennials and after, or those born since about 1984.

The award acknowledges someone who has broken the mould and created or done something incredible in the financial planning profession.

With the best part of 10 years working in traditional financial services companies, Ms Madhoo found she was constantly having to turn away fellow Gen Y and Zs because her companies’ services weren’t designed to meet their needs.

Advice for young professionals

With the support of Acumen Financial Planning, she set about trying to design a financial planning solution that would fit the needs of Gen Ys and Gen Zs in need of money advice, but with nowhere to turn to get it, and with that SpringGen was born.

Ms Madhoo said: “I’m really happy to receive the Next Gen Planners award for innovation this year, as recognition that we are navigating unchartered waters with SpringGen Advice in our pursuit to plug the advice gap for young professionals.

“It’s a great feeling that the hard work we are putting in behind the scenes is being recognised by our peers.”

SpringGen, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, is also celebrating its first year in business.

Its growing client base already represents about £1 million of funds under advice.

Acumen Financial Planning director Keith Mackie said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Jenny, who deserves this award so much.

Keith Mackie, of Acumen.

“She identified a gap in the financial market and took the initiative by setting up SpringGen, which has really grown in just 12 months.

“We are so proud of everything she has achieved and look forward to what the future holds for both her and SpringGen.”

