Craig International’s latest deal may be worth more than £20m

By Keith Findlay
June 20, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 7:29 am
Jill MacDonald, joint manager of Craig International.
Jill MacDonald, joint manager of Craig International.

Craig International has announced a new contract, potentially worth more than £20 million, with the firm that owns and operates the Forties pipeline system (FPS) in the UK North Sea.

Aberdeen-based Craig International boasts energy industry procurement operations spanning eight countries.

It said its five-year deal with Ineos FPS, with options to extend, would be serviced from its Granite City headquarters using its bespoke digital platforms, ebuy and ecobuy.

The contract includes the supply of maintenance, repair and operations equipment for Ineos FPS facilities at Grangemouth, from where the vital pipeline system is managed.

The North Sea Forties Pipeline system feeds hydrocarbon refinery operations at Grangemouth.

Craig International joint managing director Jill MacDonald said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ineos FPS to our extensive portfolio of companies supporting the North Sea’s offshore energy industry, after a rigorous and competitive tendering process.

“Our e-commerce and approach to sustainability were major factors in this contract award.

“As the industry ramps up efforts to support global net-zero targets, there is a growing recognition that procurement plays a crucial part in reducing carbon emissions.

“We are actively addressing this through a suite of sustainable and technology-driven procurement solutions.”

Global network

With nearly 130 staff, Craig International has a global network of pre-qualified suppliers.

The firm – owned by Aberdeen businessman Douglas Craig – has bases in the UK, South Africa, Canada, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the US.

Its digital platform ebuy is an online procurement catalogue introduced to the oil and gas industry more than 10 years ago.

The company’s ecobuy service was launched in 2019 at the Offshore Europe oil and gas show in Aberdeen.

It is focused on oilfield products and services that reduce the energy industry’s carbon footprint.

New deals fuel rebound

Earlier this year Craig International said new contracts worth £35m were helping it bounce back after a Covid-hit year of losses.

Accounts for the parent, Craig Group, which also includes leisure sector interests, showed pre-tax losses of £63,408 for the year to April 2021, against profits of about £660,000 the year before.

Petrochemical giant Ineos completed the acquisition of the FPS, as well as the Kinneil oil and gas terminal at Grangemouth, from BP in 2017.

