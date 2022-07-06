Metals hunt helicopter will fly over the north-east in September: What will it be doing and where?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Metals hunt helicopter will fly over the north-east in September: What will it be doing and where?

By Keith Findlay
July 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 6, 2022, 11:59 am
Map showing the areas earmarked for heliborne geological surveys in Aberdeenshire.
Map showing the areas earmarked for heliborne geological surveys in Aberdeenshire.

Land around Ellon, Balmedie, New Deer, Methlick and Maud will be surveyed by helicopter during early September in a hunt for base metals including nickel, copper and cobalt.

The target areas also take in Pitmedden, Oldmeldrum, Tarves and a swathe of land north-west of Huntly.

Many geologists believe the north-east is rich in mineral resources, including metals that will be in high demand by battery-makers amid growing demand for electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies.

Earlier this year privately-owned Aberdeen Minerals Limited (AML) revealed it had hired international specialist SkyTEM Surveys to carry out the “first modern airborne geophysical survey” of the north-east.

Contractor SkyTEM has carried out surveys around the world, including this one in Kazakhstan.

Flights were originally meant to take off in May, but the timetable was pushed back a few months to “align the survey with the needs of stakeholders” and finalise locations.

People living and working in the areas of focus may notice a helicopter carrying sophisticated survey equipment, which from a distance could be mistaken for a very large net.

The single engine, piloted aircraft will be travelling about 70 miles per hour at a height of around 300ft during its sweeps.

Its survey equipment will be flown between 110ft and 165ft off the ground, with the lower limit roughly equating to the height of St Machar’s Cathedral in Aberdeen.

Graphic showing the height of the helicopter and survey equipment in comparison to an average home and two local landmarks.

AML has also highlighted the likely noise level, saying the 87 decibels would put the sound of the helicopter flying overhead at lower than a Boeing 737 just over a mile from landing (97dB), or either an electric lawnmower or motorcycle passing at 25ft (96dB).

Flight paths will navigate around pylons, wind turbines and communications infrastructure.

But the helicopter will not be flying directly over urban dwellings, farm buildings or areas of development.

The helicopter will be dragging what from a distance may look rather like a large net.

Drew Craig, the former oil and gas industry worker from Aberdeen pulling plans together as general manager for AML, said: “We are working closely with the helicopter contractor and SkyTEM to ensure best practice is adhered to.

“AML and its contractors will hold all required permissions to conduct this specialist low-level survey, as issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).”

Many households and businesses around Aberdeenshire have received flyers explaining the flights.

Aberdeen Minerals general manager Drew Craig.

Mr Craig added: “A public awareness and community engagement campaign is being carried out to inform all landowners on the timing of the survey in their areas, and advise landowners of when the helicopter will be overflying their property to minimise disturbance to livestock or to other businesses.

“As the flight schedule is finalised, details will be published on AML’s website, enabling all landowners, animal owners and the general public to see when and where SkyTEM will be flying.

“In addition to consulting AML’s website, landowners and animal owners can register directly with us via email to receive direct notification of when any flights will be scheduled in their area. Livestock owners with specific concerns are encouraged to contact our team at AML.”

High grade ore of nickel, which is one of the metals experts believe may be abundant in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Craig said the survey locations comprised “under-explored geology which has a demonstrated potential to host nickel, copper, cobalt and PGE (platinum group elements)”.

The north-east is potentially home to “economic deposits” of metals which are deemed “critical for electrifying the economy of the future”, he added.

Edinburgh-registered AML was established in 2018 with the aim of finding and tapping into Scottish base metal deposits, opening up a potentially lucrative new industry.

Its co-founders include non-executive chairman Patrick Murphy, who is based in Sydney, Australia.

The firm’s cutting-edge survey will provide new data to identify possible locations of base metal deposits. If found, these deposits will be further investigated on the ground.

