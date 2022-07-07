Lismore predicts investment market bounce for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Lismore predicts investment market bounce for Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
July 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Lismore says Aberdeen may be poised for a market "resurgence"
Lismore says Aberdeen may be poised for a market "resurgence"

Aberdeen could see a “resurgence” of commercial property investment and be one of the winners of the Scottish market over the next six months.

That is the view of Lismore Real Estate Advisors, whose latest Scottish investment market quarterly review says there was a pre-summer flurry of activity across the country during the three months to June despite growing headwinds.

The second quarter continued the momentum of a strong start to the year, with transactional trading worth about £612 million, up some 104% on Q2 2021, the report says.

Q2 2022 activity was 56% above the five-year average. Excluding 2020, when deals were affected by the pandemic, the Q2 2022 performance was 27% above the average.

‘The Granite City may well begin turning heads’

Launching the report, Lismore director Colin Finlayson said: “Cash remains king.

“The increasing cost of capital for debt-backed investors is creating an advantage to cash investors – if they can move quickly, then opportunities will arise in the second half of the year.

“Aberdeen could see resurgence and be one of the winners over the next six months, with investors seeking out higher yielding stock to balance their portfolios. The Granite City may well begin turning heads.”

Caution in the Scottish market overall is driven by the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and more challenging debt conditions, causing investors to “pause for breath”, Mr Finlayson added.

Lismore director Colin Finlayson.

Pricing in the market is likely to come under pressure “cross sector” on assets which are not “absolutely prime”, particularly if they do not meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, Lismore says.

The report adds: “This is further driven by increased cost of capital and more cautious decision-making.

“UK pension funds and investment managers continue to seek secure long income defensive stock, particularly in the logistics and PBSA (purpose-built student accommodation) sectors.

“There remains a significant weight of capital from overseas investors, particularly from North America, the Middle East and Europe.

“UK based property companies continue to be acquisitive in the retail warehousing and industrial sectors, targeting the best locations with strong occupational dynamics where they can achieve optimum pricing/value.”

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]