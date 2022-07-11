Underfloor heating is no longer just a dream for Highland B&B owner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Gunta Freidenfelde, of Beechwood Lodge B&B in Ardross, near Alness.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve been self-employed most of my adult life. I’m originally from a farming background in Latvia, but life was not good there so in 2006 I moved to the north of Scotland with £200 in my pocket and no plan or prospects. My then 10-year-old daughter, Kristine, joined me a year later.

After a few years working in a chippy, supermarket and as a cleaner I came across network marketing, and this gave me the opportunity to start my own business. It also opened doors to personal development that I never knew existed – I met many wonderful people, some of whom became great friends.

One of these friends wanted to sell her small B&B business in Ardross, near Alness in Easter Ross, and after visiting I knew it was exactly what I was looking for. I took over the business in 2017 and Kristine, after graduating from university as an interior designer and in addition to her job in an architect’s office, has since joined me so we can build it together. I’m very proud of her.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve always been driven by a hunger to create a better life for my family. But experience has taught me that fulfilment in my own life doesn’t come from selfish acts but from making others happy. I’m passionate about giving my guests the best possible service and surpassing their expectations. And I get so much back in return, not least the pleasure that comes from meeting many wonderful people from all around the world.

Who helped you?

The Federation of Small Businesses is a great source of information and support whenever I need it, and my accountant, Pam Munro from Munro Accounting Services, keeps me right on the money side.

Friends, family and my ex-family have supported me on a daily basis – without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.

But my biggest support has come from my coach, Ben Allsop. He has brought me through my darkest hours.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Take care of yourself first, surrounding yourself with people who lift you up and believe in you. You can then do more for others.

What is your biggest mistake?

Letting my insecurities get in the way.

What is your greatest achievement?

My spiritual and personal growth, though I’m also very proud that Beechwood Lodge B&B has five stars on Tripadvisor and scores 9.7 on Booking.com.

A random fact, but as a child I dreamed of having underfloor heating because my feet were always cold. At the time, I didn’t even know such a thing existed. But it does and it’s here in Beechwood Lodge.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I would refocus all governments – reducing the fighting, increasing cooperation and ensuring they all do more to help and support the people they serve.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I have many ambitions and ideas, but chief among them is building peace within myself and helping others to do likewise.

What do you do to relax?

Meditate, reconnect with nature and do some gardening when I can. It really helps me to feel grounded, balanced and re-energised. Luckily, we are surrounded by beautiful nature, so every now and then I’ll walk down to the river or in the hills, or I’ll go for a bike ride.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m reading The Ultimate Coach by Amy Hardison and Alan D. Thompson. It’s about learning how to understand ourselves. I highly recommend it.

What do you waste your money on?

I like fresh flowers in the house and spend quite a bit on them, but to me it’s not a waste.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Say “thank you’ for another amazing day in my life, make myself a strong coffee in my cafetiere and then focus on the day ahead.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I adore off-road, Jeep-style cars and currently drive a Suzuki Grand Vitara, though I’d love a vintage Land Rover Defender. But all I really need is something that moves faster than I can walk.